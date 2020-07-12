Detroit – Does side-arming right-hander Nolan Blackwood, who spent the bulk of 2019 dominating hitters at Double-A Erie with just three forgettable Triple-A innings at Toledo, have a legitimate chance of making the Tigers 30-man roster?

On a team whose bullpen worked 641 innings last season and posted an ERA of just under 5.0 (4.94)? Of course he does. Especially when Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire professes to an affinity for relievers who attack hitters in unconventional ways.

“I’ve always liked a little different look and a little funk,” said Gardenhire, who helped side-winder Pat Neshek make a lot of money with the Twins and has used both Louis Coleman and John Schreiber out of the Tigers’ bullpen. “Those guys are always kind of fun to take a peek at. And this guy has put himself in a good position here. He’s in a battle for our bullpen. He’s definitely in the mix. We like what we see.”

The odds against Blackwood are long, of course. It’s probably more likely that he starts on the taxi squad. But don’t bet against him making his big league debut this summer.

“I was hoping this was going to be the year that I’d get the opportunity to play in the MLB,” said Blackwood, who is 25. “Coming into spring training I felt like I was going to get a good look. I wasn’t going to break with the team but I was going to go to Toledo, put up good numbers and then hopefully get called up.

“I am hoping this year is still good to me.”

The Tigers acquired Blackwood from the Athletics two summers ago for Mike Fiers. He has looked impressive in both his live batting practice sessions and in his one inning of work in the intrasquad games — raising eyebrows when he struck out prospect Spencer Torkelson on four pitches.

The only real mistake he’s made so far was hanging a two-strike pitch to Jake Rogers, which was promptly belted into the left-field bullpen.

“Honestly, what’s clicked for me was my off-speed pitches,” he said. “Being able to throw the change-up and slider more consistently has helped a lot. Before that, I always had trouble with lefties.”

Right-handed hitters in Double-A last year managed just 25 hits off him and struck out 48 times in 66.1 innings. Lefties, though walked as many times against him as they struck out (16).

“Against right-handers, (his arm angle) is definitely an advantage having the ball come from behind them and then sinking in to them,” Blackwood said. “I don’t think that’s a comfortable at-bat for them. Lefties see the ball a little better but it’s still different.”

Not all side-arm pitchers, Blackwood will tell you, are the same. He and Schreiber, for example, as quite different in their approach.

“I’d like to think I’m my own person,” he said. “I think I’m a different look from anybody. Schreiber, his ball does a little different than what mine does. Mine is a true hard slider. I like to think no matter who I come after in a game, I’m going to be different.

“Yeah, we might throw from the same arm slot, kind of. But our balls do different things. Our sliders are similar but our fastballs are completely different.”

Miguel Cabrera will attest to that. He stepped out of the box in mock horror after seeing Blackwood’s fastball come seemingly from behind his ear and then dive onto the inside corner.

“I had the same reaction when he stepped into the box,” Blackwood said. “When I was warming up, the last four pitches I kind of glanced over to see who I’d be facing and I see freakin’ Miguel Cabrera — the first person I would face in live BP.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be fun.’”

