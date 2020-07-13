Riley Greene tumbles to the warning track after robbing C.J. Cron of a home run in Monday's scrimmage. (Photo: Twitter @tigers)

Detroit -- C.J. Cron was in full home run trot rounding first when stopped and threw up his arms in disbelief.

Riley Greene, the 19-year-old Tigers' outfield prospect playing left field, raced several feet to his right, angling toward the wall. He timed his leap perfectly and reached his entire right arm over the wall and caught Cron's blast during Monday's intrasquad scrimmage at Comerica Park.

It was as good a play as you might see all season.

