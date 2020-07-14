Detroit — The bleachers in left field at Comerica Park had some action going on Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t one of Miguel Cabrera’s booming home runs; rather, it was the bang of a crew of workers erecting two wooden structures just above the Tigers’ bullpen.

Shelters for player overflow from the bullpens are being constructed at Comerica Park. Only a certain number of players and coaches can be in the bullpen so others will have these areas to gather. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It’s not that the Tigers will need that many relievers, but in order to distance properly they had to erect the new area in the seats. In the existing bullpen, the pitchers would be too close together, so after measuring out the proper spacing, the Tigers determined that more space would be needed.

The structures could be done in time for Wednesday night’s intrasquad game at Comerica Park, which will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit.

