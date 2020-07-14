Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Tigers construct shelters in stands for relievers to keep social distance
Rod Beard, The Detroit News
Published 4:36 p.m. ET July 14, 2020
Detroit — The bleachers in left field at Comerica Park had some action going on Tuesday morning.
It wasn’t one of Miguel Cabrera’s booming home runs; rather, it was the bang of a crew of workers erecting two wooden structures just above the Tigers’ bullpen.
It’s not that the Tigers will need that many relievers, but in order to distance properly they had to erect the new area in the seats. In the existing bullpen, the pitchers would be too close together, so after measuring out the proper spacing, the Tigers determined that more space would be needed.
The structures could be done in time for Wednesday night’s intrasquad game at Comerica Park, which will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments