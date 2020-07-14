Day 12 of Tigers Summer Camp: Tuesday, July 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers' Niko Goodrum fields a ground ball at Detroit Tigers Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 14, 2020.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum fields a ground ball at Detroit Tigers Summer Camp at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Jeimer Candelario jumps behind Jonathan Schoop after a ground ball came their way during simultaneous batting practice and infield practice.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario jumps behind Jonathan Schoop after a ground ball came their way during simultaneous batting practice and infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin, right, talks with first base coach Dave Clark.
Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin, right, talks with first base coach Dave Clark. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Miguel Cabrera makes a throw during infield practice.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera makes a throw during infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Casey Mize works in the bullpen.
Non-roster invitee Casey Mize works in the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Casey Mize works on the mound during live batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Casey Mize works on the mound during live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers&#39; Miguel Cabrera smiles during infield practice.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles during infield practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark works with Harold Castro during batting practice.
Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark works with Harold Castro during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler hits during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler hits during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark works with Riley Greene during batting practice.
Tigers assistant hitting coach Phil Clark works with Riley Greene during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Riley Greene takes a cut during batting practice.
Riley Greene takes a cut during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster catcher Dillon Dingler heads to the bullpen.
Non-roster catcher Dillon Dingler heads to the bullpen. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitees Derek Hill, left, and Riley Greene talk during batting practice.
Non-roster invitees Derek Hill, left, and Riley Greene talk during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson loosens up during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson loosens up during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster pitcher Nick Ramirez throws live batting practice.
Non-roster pitcher Nick Ramirez throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, non-roster invitees Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson during batting practice.
From left, non-roster invitees Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson hits during batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Spencer Torkelson hits during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Brady Policelli, Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson and pitcher Casey Mize talk after Mize throws live batting practice.
From left, Brady Policelli, Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson and pitcher Casey Mize talk after Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shelters for player overflow from the bullpens are being constructed. Only a certain number of players and coaches can be in the bullpen so others will have these areas to gather.
Shelters for player overflow from the bullpens are being constructed. Only a certain number of players and coaches can be in the bullpen so others will have these areas to gather. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shelters for player overflow from the bullpens are being constructed. Only a certain number of players and coaches can be in the bullpen so others will have these areas to gather.
Shelters for player overflow from the bullpens are being constructed. Only a certain number of players and coaches can be in the bullpen so others will have these areas to gather. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, non-roster invitee Riley Greene sits next to Tigers outfielders Derek Hill and Travis Demeritte during batting practice.
From left, non-roster invitee Riley Greene sits next to Tigers outfielders Derek Hill and Travis Demeritte during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel tries to get his pop up to go foul during live batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel tries to get his pop up to go foul during live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice.
Non-roster pitcher Casey Mize throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher John Schreiber throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene checks out his bat during live batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene checks out his bat during live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler takes a swing during live batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Dillon Dingler takes a swing during live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero throws live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero throws live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene wipes sweat from his brow during live batting practice.
Non-roster invitee Riley Greene wipes sweat from his brow during live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, non-roster invitees Riley Greene and Derek Hill talk during batting practice.
From left, non-roster invitees Riley Greene and Derek Hill talk during batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero walks off the field after throwing live batting practice.
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero walks off the field after throwing live batting practice. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, left, talks with non-roster catcher Dillon Dingler.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, left, talks with non-roster catcher Dillon Dingler. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — It wasn’t a live game or even an intra-squad scrimmage, but every time manager Ron Gardenhire gets to see Casey Mize pitch, he seems to come away more impressed each time.

    On Tuesday, Mize pitched a live batting practice session at Comerica Park, taking a group of hitters that included Derek Hill, Riley Greene, Travis Demeritte and Spencer Torkelson. Leaning on his fastball, Mize had more K’s than the Kardashians.

    Mize, 23, is one of the Tigers’ top pitching prospects, and although he was slated to spend this season in Triple-A Toledo before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the plans could change. Gardenhire likes what he’s seen so far in spring training and in Summer Camp — and the temptation to have Mize be with the Tigers when the 30-man roster is finalized in the coming days is there.

    “Yeah. I’d like to have him (on the roster) — right now,” Gardenhire said. “We know the protocol and what we're trying to do here, step by step. I just think he’s very poised. He knows what he needs to do and wants to do and it’s fun watching him pitch.

    “He’s in control and he has a great plan on what he needs to do to be successful. He’s moving really quick and for me, it can’t be quick enough. I like him a lot.”

    There’s some more seasoning that Mize could use before he makes the big jump to the majors, but the initial signs have been encouraging, to say the least. The prudent thing to do is to allow Mize to continue to develop with the 30-man taxi squad that will continue training in Toledo after the season begins on July 24 in Cincinnati.

    The Tigers could have a spot in the rotation, because of the injury uncertainty with Daniel Norris, who tested positive for COVID-19, and whether Michael Fulmer could be ready to return to the rotation as tries to complete his return from Tommy John surgery.

    There are question marks, but there are far worse options than having Mize as a backup plan if everything doesn’t go like they want.

    The Tigers look to have the front end of their rotation in place, with Matthew Boyd set to start Wednesday’s intra-squad game.

    Shiny distractions

    The schedule for the rest of the week looks to be some trials in getting used to the new sightlines and environment with no fans at Comerica Park for the start of the 60-game regular season.

    They’ll play night games on Wednesday and Thursday and a 1 p.m. game on Friday, with some very specific goals in mind.

    “We’re concerned a little bit about the shining seats with nobody in them and some of the glow,” Gardenhire said. “We want to see what it looks like and we can do that at 1 and see what the players see and make adjustments before the season starts.”

    Those preparations include putting tape on the backs of some seats to help reduce the glare, which has bothered some of the infielders and outfielders. The intra-squad games will give them more opportunity to figure out the quirks and make adjustments.

    “It’s just really shiny if you’re taking a throw from first base to second base. We saw a lot of glow. If you’re an outfielder and go down the right-field corner, those seats are really bright and you throw to second base, it’s really hard to follow the ball.

    “We’re ad-libbing a little bit here and figuring out what works. Sam has been really good at coming up with some solutions for it. We’re talking about it and that 1 o'clock game, the sun should be about right and we’ll see.”

    Running out

    Outfielder Travis Demeritte returned to the field on Tuesday, taking some live batting practice and doing some work on baserunning to test out his injured groin. Gardenhire said Demeritte will be available for Wednesday’s intra-squad game after a couple of days off.

    “His groin feels good; he did everything,” Gardenhire said. “(His groin) was just a little tight and we gave him a couple of days to regroup and he feels good.”

    TV time

    The Tigers will have five nationally televised games, all on Fox Sports 1:

    ►Aug. 1 vs. Reds, 6:10

    ►Aug. 8 at Pirates, 4:05

    ►Aug. 24 vs. Cubs, 7:10

    ►Sept. 12 at White Sox, 7:10

    ►Sept. 24 at Royals, 8:05

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE