Detroit – Matthew Boyd certainly looks ready to start Opening Day in Cincinnati if he’s called upon to do so, and, as he told Tigers.com Wednesday night, he expects to be lined up to do so.

That was in doubt when he didn’t throw on Tuesday. He said he had been prevented from being at Comerica Park while he waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.

He had inadvertently come in contact with a person who was asymptomatic but was carrying the virus. It was a friend who was cutting his lawn. That person got injured and Boyd instinctively ran out to help.

Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd works from the mound. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Boyd took all the required tests and they came back negative.

He threw 60 pitches in four strong innings in the intersquad game Wednesday night and said the plan is to throw again on Sunday, on four days of rest, and be ready for the opener against the Reds on Friday.

"I’m pitching in four days,” Boyd said in the in-game interview. “That’s what they told me. I couldn't make an outing yesterday. We had some protocols and what not. I was scheduled to pitch yesterday. Just because of these protocols, something happened. I wasn’t allowed to come in to the field. All good now."

Boyd got himself in all kinds of trouble in the first inning. He gave up a lead-off single to Willi Castro on an 0-2 pitch that hung over the plate. Then, ahead 0-2 on Victor Reyes, he made an errant pick-off throw to first base.

He struck out Reyes then balked Castro to third. Boyd, inexplicably, stopped his delivery and didn’t throw the ball on his first pitch to Cameron Maybin.It looked like he thought catcher Austin Romine had called timeout.

No worries, though. Boyd got Maybin and Christin Stewart to ground out to strand Castro at third.

A two-out home run by catcher Grayson Greiner – an opposite-field liner than banged off the foul pole in right – was the only other blemish on Boyd’s day. He dispatched the last seven hitters and 12 of the last 13.

Greene Day, again

Tigers 19-year-old outfield prospect Riley Greene had another impressive outing.

First, playing right field, he took an RBI single away from Romine with a full-out diving catch on the chalk line in right field. Romine, a right-handed hitter, hit a low, slicing liner. Greene got a good jump on the ball and caught it just before it hit the ground.

In his second at-bat of the game, he struck out swinging at three straight change-ups from Buck Farmer. Next time up, against prospect Matt Manning, he attacked another change-up and hit it into the bullpen in left field

Game bits

►Center fielder Derek Hill made another spectacular catch. He robbed Harold Castro of an RBI single making a diving catch of a hard, sinking liner right in front of him.

►It was a rough outing for Manning. He gave up two runs and four hits in his first inning, with another run getting thrown out at the plate. Then he gave up the home run to Greene. By the stadium radar gun, which may have been sluggish, his fastball was sitting at 93 mph. He hit 95 twice.

►The two web gems aside, there was a lot of sloppy defensive play. Stewart in left field slow played a hard hit single by Hill into a double. Twice runners stole bases without a throw against over-shifted defensive alignments.

►Jeimer Candelario had an impressive day at the plate. In his first two at-bats, he worked the count full and both times he slapped doubles. The first was a hustle double and the second was a screamer off the fence in right-center.

►Veteran Jordy Mercer, who is expected to play a utility role this season, had two more hits. He's had five hits in the last eight at-bats.

►Starting center fielder JaCoby Jones was a late scratch. The team announced he had tightness in his left oblique.

►This was the first night scrimmage of camp, also the first one with fake crowd noise piped in.

