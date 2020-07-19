Detroit – No sense sugarcoating it, the past six months have amounted to a wasted opportunity for Tigers third base prospect Isaac Paredes.

And through no fault of his own.

Isaac Paredes heads to the batting cage Sunday at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

In the 11 months since his season ended at Double-A Erie – where he batted .282, hit 13 home runs, knocked in 66 runs and jumped to No. 5 on the Tigers’ prospect list (per MLBPipeline.com) – he missed most of spring training in Lakeland with a sore right shoulder, contracted the COVID-19 virus during the shutdown and has just this week been cleared to report to camp at Comerica Park.

Instead of perhaps showcasing his development and putting himself in position to play a role with the big-league club this summer, he had to wait and recover, missing invaluable reps and experience. Oh, and in the meantime, the Tigers drafted three third basemen, including Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick in the draft.

Fate can be cruel.

“It’s pretty hard,” Paredes said through Tigers’ interpreter Carlos Guillen Saturday. “We have a lot of players, a lot of quality players who are very good. And there are too many players with a lot of experience in the majors. So it’s pretty hard.

“But you never know. Hopefully I will have a chance.”

For sure he will have a chance. He’s still just 21. But he will have to make up for lost time in a somewhat sub-optimal environment – daily live batting practice sessions and simulated games with the Tigers’ taxi squad at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field.

“He’s missed a lot of time,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re going to let him ease back into this thing. He needs to get back into baseball shape, so we don’t expect him to do too much here.”

Especially not with the season starting on Friday. Paredes won’t likely see any true competitive game action until the fall, where he will likely again play in the Arizona Fall League.

“For sure it motivates me, but I don’t think too much about it,” Paredes said. “I’m just trying to work day by day and be wherever they want me to be and wait for an opportunity to fulfill my dream of becoming a Major League player.”

Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario watches Isaac Paredes make a throw to first base during spring training in Lakeland, Fla., in February. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Paredes is a bull of a young man – powerfully built at 5-11 and 225 pounds. And at 21 years of age, he doesn’t exactly fit the profile of most virus victims. Which is why it took him so much by surprise when he started feeling ill in Mexico.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I tested positive to COVID-19, but thank God I am already negative. I want to take this opportunity to tell everyone to take care of yourself and do all the protocols so everyone can stay healthy and we can get better.

“It was in Mexico, I started feeling some symptoms, but in the United States, all the symptoms were gone.”

If he had his druthers, Paredes would step into the box now – either in the last remaining intrasquad games or in one of the two exhibition games scheduled in Cincinnati next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I feel I am ready. I was working out in Mexico. I took live BP and I feel I am ready to play.”

