Detroit — Tigers fans have waited for their top prospects to make it to the major leagues.

With the expanded 60-man player pool in Summer Camp, they got a chance to see some of them at Comerica Park for some of the live batting practice and the intrasquad games. That was the appetizer — many were hoping that they might get more of a glimpse during the early part of the regular season.

Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize walks in from the bullpen before an intrasquad game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

They’ll have to wait a little longer.

The top pitching prospects, including Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo — those three looked to be closest to making it on the main 30-man roster — were assigned Monday to the 30-man taxi squad. That group will work in Toledo and will be available to play during the 60-game regular season, which begins Friday in Cincinnati.

“He’ll go down and pitch and he’ll be ready if we need him,” Gardenhire said of Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick who is the top prospect in their farm system.

The Tigers announced 19 total assignments to the taxi squad, including this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene, the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft. Other moves included optioning catcher Eric Haase and outfielder Travis Demeritte and reassigning pitchers Franklin Perez, Tim Adleman, Nolan Blackwood, Zack Hess, Alex Lange and Hector Santiago.

Catchers Jake Rogers, Dillon Dingler and Brady Policelli also were reassigned, as were infielders Sergio Alcantara, Isaac Paredes and Frank Schwindel.

