Go through the gallery as Chris McCosky of The Detroit News breaks down the 2020 Detroit Tigers. (Note: All salaries are prorated to 60 games.)
Go through the gallery as Chris McCosky of The Detroit News breaks down the 2020 Detroit Tigers. (Note: All salaries are prorated to 60 games.) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
STARTING PITCHERS: No. 48 Matthew Boyd, LHP, 6-3, 234. Opening Day age: 29. Late last season, Boyd acknowledged he’d become overly infatuated with slider, easy enough to do with a 43.6% whiff rate. But he had unwittingly all but eliminated his curve and changeup from his arsenal and was becoming too predictable to hitters. He’s come back armed with arguably the best curve of his career and he hopes better command of his fastball. This is a man, a pitcher, in full bloom right now. 2019: 9-12, 4.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 185.1 IP. 2020 salary: $1.963 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 56 Spencer Turnbull, RHP, 6-3, 211. Opening Day age: 27. If you are looking for a breakout candidate, here’s your guy. He spent both offseasons working on his body — he’s leaner, more flexible and athletic — on the command of his pitches, which are as nasty as anyone’s, and, most importantly, on his composure. It’s been lack of the latter that caused a lot of his problems last season. His fastball velocity, fastball spin and breaking ball spin are all in the top 60 percentile among all pitchers — plus his wipeout slider. Nasty piece of work here, if he can just get out of his own way. 2019: 3-17, 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 148.1 IP. 2020 salary: $212,407. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 43 Ivan Nova, RHP, 6-5, 250. Opening Day age: 33. Expect him to take the ball every fifth day and on most of them give the Tigers a fighting chance to win the game. He won’t lead the league in any category except innings pitched, but he is exactly the type of stabilizer the club has needed in the rotation. On top of that, he’s quickly become one of the leaders on the staff, particularly with the Latin players. 2019 (White Sox): 11-12, 4.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 187 IP. 2020 salary: $555,556. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 32 Michael Fulmer, RHP, 6-3, 246. Opening Day age: 27. Already, this is a terrific story. That this former Rookie of the Year has fought his way back after having major knee surgery and Tommy John surgery over a 22-month span is inspiring. If he can get back to his 2016 form, that would make the tale epic. He’s not there yet, of course. His velocity is not back to where it was, nor is his command. But he pitched well enough, without any minor-league rehab starts, to at least start the season in the rotation, either as an opener or piggyback starter. 2019: N/A (Tommy John surgery). 2020 salary: $1.04 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 70 Tyler Alexander, LHP, 6-3, 200. Opening Day age: 26. The Tigers, with Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris on the injured list, are going to give Alexander a chance to secure a spot in the rotation. They liked what they saw in his eight-start debut last year — specifically the way he attacks hitters. He posted a 47-7 strikeout-to-walk mark in 53.2 innings. His fastball (90 mph) and change-up are good weapons for him, but he needs to sharpen his slider, which he’s shown progress with during camp. He has a chance to prove he’s not just a place-holder in the rotation for one of the prospects. 2019: 1-4, 4.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 53.2 IP. 2020 salary: $209,852. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
BULLPEN: No. 77 Joe Jimenez, RHP, 6-3, 272. Opening Day age: 25. Statistically, nothing makes sense here. His fastball velocity, strikeout rate and swing-and-miss rate are all in the upper 80 percentile in baseball. Yet, his ERA, WHIP and barrel rate (10.8) are too high. It comes down to consistency of location and pitch sequencing. Ten of the 13 home runs he allowed last year came when he was even or ahead in the count, five came within the first three pitches of the at-bat. The corrections come with maturity and a veteran catcher (which he has now) — could be a take-off year for him. 2019: 4-7, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, nine saves. 2020 salary: $216,630. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 45 Buck Farmer, RHP, 6-4, 232. Opening Day age: 29. Who had this guy being the elder statesman of the bullpen in 2020? Only Miguel Cabrera has been with the Tigers longer. Farmer has transformed himself from thrower to pitcher the last two years while finding his niche as a durable, high-leverage reliever. In 73 games last year, he got hitters to whiff on 53% of his sliders and 31% of his changeups, while cutting his walk rate from 5.3 to 3.2 per nine innings. 2019: 6-6, 3.72, 1.271 WHIP. 2020 salary: $425,926. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 67 Jose Cisnero, RHP, 6-3, 245. Opening Day age: 31. Technically, he has four pitches. But when he’s rolling, all he needs is his 96-mph heater (with well-above average spin) and a slider that got a 34% whiff rate last season. As with most power pitchers, command is key to consistent effectiveness. When he was behind in the count, hitters slashed .344/.588/.719 against him last year. Strike one is and will always be his best friend. 2019: 0-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.53 WHIP. 2020 salary: $211,556. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 36 Kyle Funkhouser, RHP, 6-3, 230. Opening Day age: 26. On the verge of being taken off the 40-man roster after massive struggles in Triple-A last year and rough spring training in Lakeland, Funkhouser went back to Chicago during the break, simplified his mechanics and came back throwing heavy 95-mph fastballs again. He didn’t give up a run in five camp outings. 2019: N/A (minors). 2020 salary: $208,704. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 37 Beau Burrows, RHP, 6-2, 210. Opening Day age: 23. Like Funkhouser, Burrows was a mess in Lakeland this spring. So much so that he was essentially shut down and taken to the back fields for repair. He came to summer camp a different pitcher. He found a way to get his powerful lower body in sync with his upper body and regained the fluid pitching motion that just a few years ago made him the club’s No. 1 prospect. 2019: N/A (minors). 2020 salary: $208,704. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 65 Gregory Soto, LHP, 6-1, 236. Opening Day age: 25. Much to the Tigers’ delight, Soto showed up at camp with a leaner body and a vastly simplified delivery. The latter should make it easier to command the strike zone, which he struggled to do last season (33 walks, 5 wild pitches in 57.2 innings). His upper-90s fastball and darting slider make him a candidate to work high-leverage situations. The command, and his game awareness (fielding, holding runners, etc.) are what have held him back. 2019: 0-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.85 WHIP. 2020 salary: $210,296. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 33 Bryan Garcia, RHP, 6-1, 215. Opening Day age: 25. He appears to be back to form after coming through Tommy John surgery. His fastball sits at 94 mph again, the only thing the surgery robbed him of was the ability to reach back and ring up 97 mph. That top end is gone, but his plus-changeup is as deceptive as ever off the 94-mph heater and the slider, the last pitch to come back, is starting to show the bite it once had. 2019: 0-0, 12.15 ERA, 2.10 WHIP. 2020 salary: $209,037. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 72 Dario Agrazal, RHP, 6-2, 225. Opening Day age: 25. He will likely have the No. 5 spot for at least one or two passes through the rotation, a spot he earned with steady performances in Lakeland and training camp. He’s not overpowering, but his sinker/slider combination gets a lot of weak contact and ground balls. Has the look of an innings-eater for the Tigers. 2019 (Pirates): 4-5, 4.91, 1.36 WHIP, 64 IP. 2020 salary: $208,704. Aaron Doster, Associated Press
No. 62 David McKay, RHP, 6-3, 205. Opening Day age: 25. The spin rate on his curveball is over 3,000 rpm. That’s ridiculous. And it’s also unhittable when he can put it in the zone (.154 opponent average). The spin rate on his sinker is above average, too, as is the 94-mph velocity. But with two pitches, even with his funky arm angle, his margin for error is small. 2019 (Seattle, Detroit): 0-0, 5.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP. 2020 salary: $209,556. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 51 Rony Garcia, RHP, 6-3, 200. Opening Day age: 22. The Tigers picked a good year to stash a Rule 5 draft pick. Only 60 games, expanded rosters for a few weeks. And on top of that, Garcia hasn’t seemed overwhelmed or out of place, though he hasn’t pitched above Double-A. He projects to be a starter, and the Tigers have tried to stretch him out. He could be used as an opener or on the back end of piggyback starts. 2019: N/A (minors). 2020 salary: $208,704. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 71 John Schreiber, RHP, 6-2, 210. Opening Day age: 26. It’s been a rough camp for the Rockwood native. He was battling his command even back in Lakeland and his intrasquad outings were sketchy at best. Still, he showed in his brief time in Detroit last season, that he’s capable of getting big-league hitters out. His sidearm delivery is quirky enough to keep hitters off-balance, when he’s putting his pitches where he intends to. 2019: 2-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.54 WHIP. 2020 salary: $208,704. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
CATCHERS: No. 7 Austin Romine, R-R, 6-1, 216. Opening Day age: 31. Just from the comments of Tigers pitchers, this could be the club’s most significant offseason addition. Maybe because his father, former big-leaguer Kevin, was a policeman in his second career, Romine is a kind of good-hearted enforcer behind the plate. With his experience and pitch-calling acumen, he commands respect and trust. The question will be his offense. He wasn’t swinging particularly well in either Lakeland or in the Comerica camp. 2019 (Yankees): .281/.310/.439, 8 HR, 35 RBIs. 2020 salary: $1.537 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 17 Grayson Greiner, R-R, 6-7, 239. Opening Day age: 27. He opened last season as the club’s starting catcher, but a back injury derailed that. Since he’s come back, though, he has hit the ball well, especially in this camp, and by working with coach Josh Paul, has vastly improved defensively. He went from being on the roster bubble, especially with prospects Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler on the rise, to securing the back-up job hands-down. 2019: .202/.251/.308, 5 HR, 19 RBIs. 2020 salary: $211,778. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
INFIELDERS/DESIGNATED HITTER: No. 24 Miguel Cabrera, DH, R-R, 6-4, 249. Opening Day age: 37 Can he reach 3,000 hits? He needs 185 hits in 60 games, so, not likely. But can he get to 500 home runs? Twenty-three in 60 games? Don’t bet against him on that one. At age 37, he’s as slimmed and toned as he’s been in years, which helps take some of the pressure off his chronically-damaged right knee. He was crushing the ball in Lakeland (a monster home run off Gerrit Cole included) and in the last week of camp started to lock in again. He should be fun to watch in a short season. 2019: .282/.346/.398, 12 HR, 59 RBIs. 2020 salary: $11.11 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 26 C.J. Cron, 1B, R-R, 6-4, 235. Opening Day age: 30. It feels like the Tigers have acquired Cron in the middle of his peak production years. He’s coming off seasons of 30 and 25 (despite missing time the last month with a wrist injury) home runs and he was hitting bombs in camp. This is the type of run producer the Tigers have lacked the last two years, with Cabrera often injured. And what gets overlooked, Cron is also a plus defender at first base. 2019 (Twins): .253/.311/.469, 25 HR, 78 RBIs. 2020 salary: $2.259 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 8 Jonathan Schoop, 2B, R-R, 6-1, 225. Opening Day age: 28. Sometimes, for seemingly no good reasons, really good players get shuffled along and get lost. It was just three years ago, 2017, that Schoop hit 32 home runs, knocked in 105 runs and slugged .503 for the Orioles. The last couple of years weren’t as productive and the trade to Milwaukee didn’t pan out, but he didn’t forget how to hit. He’s taken charge of the Tigers’ infield and will give Detroit a very seasoned and capable table setter in the No. 2 hole this season. 2019 (Twins): .256/.304/.473, 23 HR, 59 RBIs. 2020 salary: $2.259 million. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 28 Niko Goodrum, SS, S-R, 6-3, 198. Opening Day age: 28. Out of desperation (injuries), the Tigers threw him at shortstop for a few weeks last season. In those 38 games, he was a plus-4 (defensive runs saved) defender. He’d passed the audition and the over the winter he was named the everyday shortstop for 2020. The athleticism and arm strength are not in question. His turns at second base are quick. There are still some wrinkles to iron out — charging slow ground balls and making the transfer from glove to hand, for example — but that comes with reps. It also looks like he will be hitting in the leadoff spot this season. 2019: .248/.322/.421, 12 HR, 45 RBIs. 2020 salary: $258,593. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 46 Jeimer Candelario, 3B, S-R, 6-1, 221. Opening Day age: 26. It was supposed to be a dogfight, but Candelario won the third base battle over Dawel Lugo in a landslide. Whatever demons or doubts he battled at the plate last year seemed to be slayed. He was hitting the ball consistently hard both in Lakeland and in camp at Comerica. His defense has been solid to very good the last couple of seasons. 2019: .203/.306/.337, 8 HR, 32 RBIs. 2020 salary: $216,037. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 9 Jordy Mercer, utility, R-R, 6-3, 210. Opening Day age: 33. There isn’t an algorithm to accurately measure the value a veteran like this can have on a young team. First, a quality starting shortstop for the last seven years, he uncomplainingly — in fact, enthusiastically — accepts a utility role on a rebuilding team. He has been a mentor for young infielders like Willi Castro and Sergio Alcantara. He will be a more than capable fill-in at every infield position and provide a sturdy safety net at shortstop if Goodrum falters. 2019: .270/.310/.438, 9 HR, 22 RBIs. 2020 salary: $370,370. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 30 Harold Castro, utility, L-R, 5-10, 171. Opening Day age: 26. People always look for reasons to doubt his hitting ability. He doesn’t walk much. He doesn’t walk at all, really. His hard-hit rate and power numbers aren’t off the charts. And yet, he just keeps slapping base hits and doubles. Fact is, his hands, his bat to ball skills, his eye at the plate are exceptional. And, not for nothing, he can play every position on the field well except pitcher and catcher. He is slated to be this year’s Goodrum — playing almost every day but at different positions. 2019: .291/.305/.384, 5 HR, 38 RBIs. 2020 salary: $211,370. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 18 Dawel Lugo, 3B, R-R, 6-0, 190. Opening Day age: 25. If he makes the opening day roster, it will be because he’s out of minor-league options. He’d be used mostly as a pinch-hitter. Third base is his only viable position. The guess here is, once the rosters are trimmed to 26, he will be waived and the Tigers will keep their fingers crossed that he’s not claimed. 2019: .245/.271/.381, 6 HR, 26 RBIs. 2020 salary: $211,148. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
OUTFIELDERS: No.14 Christin Stewart, left field, L-R, 6-0, 220. Opening Day age: 26. Among the encouraging developments of camp was how well Stewart looked at the plate. In a word, confident. He didn’t hit many in the seats, but he was hitting line drives through the shifted defense, even against left-handed pitching (he owned Boyd in the scrimmages) — this after a poor showing in Lakeland. Still, the jury remains out. Although he is moving around better in the outfield, his arm is still well below MLB standards and to justify that defensive liability, he’s going to have to produce runs. 2019: .233/.305/.388 10 HR, 40 RBIs. 2020 salary: $211,704. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 21 JaCoby Jones, center field, R-R, 6-2, 201. Opening Day age: 28. Feels like we say this at the start of every year, but if he can stay healthy and extend his hot hitting streaks just a little longer than he has in the past, he’s the X-factor of the Tigers offense. He is a dynamic and disruptive force when he’s getting on base, and, although he’s had a rough couple of seasons, he’s capable of being a big-play defender, too. But he’s not stayed healthy much, missing time this month with an oblique strain. 2019: .235/.310/.430, 11 HR, 26 RBIs. 2020 salary: $583,333. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
No. 4 Cameron Maybin, outfield, R-R, 6-3, 215. Opening Day age: 33. The Tigers thought they were going to sign Kevin Pillar, but at the last minute he switched and signed with the Red Sox. Sometimes, though, fate has a funny way of sorting things out. Because Maybin already has made a huge positive impact on the young outfield core, especially with Stewart. He’s added a lot of launch to his swing, which helped him whack 11 home runs in limited action with the Yankees last year. That might not play as well at Comerica, but Maybin’s energy, experience and athleticism will. 2019 (Yankees): .285/.364/.494 11 HR, 32 RBIs. 2020 salary: $555,556. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
No. 22 Victor Reyes, outfield, S-R, 6-5, 205. Opening Day age: 25. Eventually, you expect him to settle in and be the club’s every day right fielder. He won’t hit a lot of home runs (though he continues to get stronger), but he drives the ball into gaps, he hits for a good average, he can run, and he is a plus-defender. He’s come a long way from his Rule 5 year when he essentially served as Victor Martinez’s personal pinch-runner. 2019: .304/.336/.431 3 HR, 25 RBIs. 2020 salary: $212,556. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
MANAGER: No. 15 Ron Gardenhire. Third year. Opening Day age: 62. It’s a cruel reality, but this is the third and final year of his contract with the Tigers. He knew he was coming into the start of a rebuild and he’s been magnificently patient and fatherly, keeping the ship steadfastly afloat and moving forward through two losing seasons. And now that the team is on the cusp of contending again, he’s got a 60-game season to state his case for an extension. He deserves one, of course he does. His work has been consistently praised by his players, by general manager Al Avila and by CEO Christopher Ilitch. But his fate likely will depend on what other managerial options are available and whether the Tigers think the time is right to go in a different (re: younger) direction. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Cincinnati — Part of baseball’s enduring brilliance is the perfection of its fundamental measurements — 60 feet, 6 inches from mound to plate, 90 feet between bases, 162-game seasons. Those lengths are time-validated, sacrosanct, never to be altered or adjusted.

    Seasons flow along year to year, connected by the events of the previous 162 games and the vision of the next 162 games. Teams are constructed to compete, adapt and survive, over seven months. Baseball’s timeline is linear, its history a study of events that occur within each 162-game segment. Champions are crowned and awards are disbursed to those who prevail in each 162-game segment.   

    Until some cataclysmic event occurs throwing the whole thing out of whack. Like a world-wide pandemic.

    So what exactly do we make of this 2020 Major League Baseball season, which for the Tigers will commence here on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. After being shut down for three months, quarantined against the COVID-19 virus that remains like a dark rain cloud, a looming, lethal threat, the season will be reduced by 102 games and three and a half months — 60 games in 66 days — against regional opponents only.

    Built to run a marathon, teams have had a month to prepare for an 880-meter sprint.

    “It’s going to be something different and we’re all going to have to make adjustments,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever been a part of anything like this.”

    No. To be sure, this is unprecedented. No fans in the stands. No smell of hot dogs, popcorn or beer. In place of the normal ballpark buzz, artificial crowd noise will be piped in. Players and coaches, tested for the virus every other day, will be masked when they aren’t on the field. There will be no hugs, high-fives or fist-bumps on the field or in the dugout, where players will be spaced at acceptable distances.  

    Canopies have been erected over dugouts and bullpens to accommodate the extra spatial requirements. Players have been advised to stay in hotels and avoid taxis and Ubers when they are on the road.

    More: Tigers' 30-man roster set: Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser draw first big-league assignments

    “Normal is where we are at right now, it’s a new normal,” said lefty Matthew Boyd, the Tigers’ Opening Day starter Friday night. “What used to be was special and fun but if we’re hoping for that to be the same we’re not going to enjoy where we are right now.

    “Don’t get me wrong, nobody wants this (pandemic), so many people are suffering and we’re not taking any of that lightly…But baseball-wise, no one knows how it’s going to play out. We’ve never experienced anything like this, but we are looking at it through the lens of this is an exciting opportunity.”

    Given all those factors, clearly the 2020 season will stand alone in baseball history, consigned to a bin of outliers that include the strike-shortened 1981 and 1994 seasons and possibly the roster-depleted war years. Its champion, its award-winners, its streaks, its record-breakers will all be framed, not necessarily by an asterisk, but certainly in the context of a 60-game season.

    That’s not to say it can’t be a helluva lot of fun.

    “I feel like we’re here to entertain, whether it’s for 60 games or 162, we here to give the fans a good show,” Tigers new first baseman C.J. Cron said. “That’s what our job is. It sucks that this situation is here and we don’t get to play 162. I think that will mess with things here and there as far as from a statistics stand-point.

    “But anything can happen in 60 games. I know you hear that a lot but it’s true. We’re going to approach this as giving back to the fans. Try to entertain them as much as possible and try to have fun doing it.”

    'A team that's hungry'

    In these uncertain and, frankly, disconcerting times, watching a ballgame, even if only on television, seems like a healthy tonic.

    “It’s not a cure by any means,” Gardenhire said. “But I think it’s going to help. It’s going to give people something to do. That’s what baseball does very well. It gives you a passion, somewhere you can turn to clear your mind.

    “Just sit back and watch a ballgame and root for your team. Baseball has a special place in the hearts of all of us. Just get us back to where we can take our minds off the things that are going on in the world and the hardships people are having.”

    Anything can happen. A team like the Tigers can come off a 114-loss season, add some capable veteran players — Cron, second-baseman Jonathan Schoop, catcher Austin Romine, outfielder Cameron Maybin and starting pitcher Ivan Nova — to a mix of young but battle-tested players and feel like they’ve got a fighting chance.

    “I see a team that’s hungry,” said Romine, the former Yankee. “I see a team that’s been labeled as rebuilding the last couple of years, but you see guys who are ready to win some ballgames. They’re getting after it. I’m seeing a lot of hard work in the cages and on the field.

    “I see a team that wants to compete, play hard and win games.”

    Boyd, who has been a part of teams that lost a combined 310 games in three seasons, has an edgier take on that.

    “We don’t know what’s going to happen this year, but we do know we’ve learned a lot from these last few years and we’re tired of getting our teeth kicked in,” he said. “It’s happened a lot and it’s not fun. There’s a lot of guys here that teams have given up on, guys who are here now making a name for themselves.

    “We’ve got a bunch of junkyard dogs here and we’re ready to go. ... We’ve been on the wrong side of the ball too many times. Collectively, we are ready to go put our best foot forward and we’ll see where the dust settles.”

    Tangibly, on paper, the Tigers have vastly improved an offense that was historically bad last season. The addition of Cron and Schoop, who combined for 48 home runs with the Twins last year, is a massive upgrade on the right side of the infield.

    More: Niyo: MLB embraces long-awaited return, even if it looks, sounds a lot different

    Miguel Cabrera, who played through chronic knee pain and was limited to 12 home runs and 59 RBIs last season, is as fit and healthy as he’s been in years and with a short season could be a productive force again at age 37.

    The Tigers also are counting on players like third baseman Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Niko Goodrum, left fielder Christin Stewart and center fielder JaCoby Jones, players with a couple of seasons under their belts now, to play to their talent levels.

    As for pitching, with Boyd, Spencer Turnbull and the durable veteran Nova, the Tigers feel confident about the top of their rotation. Veteran Jordan Zimmermann (forearm) is likely lost for the season and lefty Daniel Norris’ start was delayed by the virus, but those setbacks are mitigated somewhat by the addition of a healthy Michael Fulmer, the emergence of lefty Tyler Alexander and, soon, the debut of No. 1 prospect Casey Mize.

    Later this summer, three more pitching prospects — Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Tarik Skubal — could make their big-league debuts, as well.

    The bullpen, as always, will be in flux for the Tigers. While Joe Jimenez and Buck Farmer are locked as closer and set-up man, respectively, Gardenhire and pitching coach Rick Anderson will likely mix and match and seek a hot hand from a batch of strong-armed candidates — Jose Cisnero, Gregory Soto and Bryan Garcia foremost among them.

    “Sixty games, man,” said veteran Jordy Mercer, back with the Tigers in a utility role. “If you’ve been in this game long enough, 60 games is crazy. All you have to do is get hot for just a little bit and who knows what can happen.

    “Knowing we were playing 60, we knew we had to come in prepared from Day One because they all count, every game is important. And a team like this, we’ve got a lot of talent. We can play. People will count us out like that always do, which is good, but we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”

    'The best we can'

    Again, regardless of how things turn out in this truncated season, it’s important to preach perspective. Especially for a team like the Tigers who, after three miserable years of deconstructing a $200-million payroll and rebuilding a farm system, are just now ascending into contender status.

    This season was supposed to be a bridge year, another year of construction before the top prospects are ready to fully contribute in 2021. Now, suddenly, there’s a 60-game season and yes, for sure anything can happen, but short-term success in a year like this would amount to just fool’s gold in the big picture. 

    What would making the playoffs in a 60-game season really mean for the Tigers? It certainly wouldn’t signal the team has arrived as a perennial contender. Nor would it hasten the building plans. Not in a year with no minor-league baseball, where hundreds of players in the system aren’t even playing competitively, and just a handful of top prospects are spending the summer doing drills and taking live batting practice in Toledo.

    “We are doing the best we can with the circumstances we’ve been given,” general manager Al Avila said.

    For prospects like outfielder Riley Greene, catcher Jake Rogers and infielders Isaac Paredes and Spencer Torkelson, the drill work and batting practices will allow them to hone their baseball skills, but a summer without game competition is detrimental.

    “That’s what guys will miss the most,” Avila said. “In saying that, we have some great instructors and some great technology and we feel we can get these guys ready to play this year if and when we need them but also get them enough work that they’re progressing for next year."

    More: 'I'm just ecstatic:' Fulmer back in Tigers' rotation after arduous rehab journey

    Avila certainly has felt outside pressure from the fan base and from some in the media to throw the prospects into the fire in this shortened season. He’s steadfastly stuck to the plan, knowing a misstep or an overreach now could set the entire plan back another couple of years.

    “We have to be very smart about this,” he said. “We can’t be short-sighted. We are looking at this rebuilding process in the long-term. We want whatever success we have to be sustainable. I can’t say I’m going to make a decision that will hurt us in the long run for a short-term fix.”

    Whatever collective success or failure the Tigers have in 2020 would best be taken in the same context, with the same grain of salt, as this entire 2020 season — as if it exists in a vacuum. Unlike the flow of normal seasons, nothing that happens in the next two and a half months — other than significant injury, of course — will alter the pace or course of the Tigers’ rebuild.

    “You hope we just move forward, get through these ballgames and enjoy baseball again and then go back at it as a group, as a whole organization,” said Gardenhire, who is in the final year of this contract with the Tigers. “We’ll just go about our business and see how it turns out for this year. We will worry about the rest of the stuff later.

    “Hopefully, we will get back to the norm and this country will get back to the norm. That’s the most important thing, that people of this country can get back to doing what they want to do and next year we can go back to a full season and we won’t be dealing with it.”

    There’s no guarantee of that, of course. There’s no guarantee we’ll even get to the finish line of this 60-game sprint. All the more reason to just sit in front of your television with a beverage and snack of your choice and for two-plus months binge-watch the best reality series ever — Major League Baseball.

