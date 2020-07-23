Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing in Lansing, again?

It's a stretch, but we can probably all agree, stranger things have happened in 2020.

Tyler Parsons, the general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts, the Toronto Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate, has confirmed the team is making Cooley Law School Stadium available should the Blue Jays still need a place to play their 2020 "home" games.

The Lansing Lugnuts have offered up Cooley Law School Stadium to the Blue Jays. (Photo: Lansing Lugnuts)

"We have let the Toronto Blue Jays know we would be available and willing to work with them at Cooley Law Stadium should it become an option for their 2020 season," Parsons wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"We've enjoyed a long affiliation with the Blue Jays and are committed to helping them in any way we can, whether it's this year or any year."

With the Major League Baseball season set to kick off Thursday night with a game between the New York Yankees and defending World Series-champion Washington Nationals, the Blue Jays still don't have a home for 2020. They can't play in Toronto, with the Canadian government barring visiting players from crossing the border, given Canada has mostly contained COVID-19 while the United States is surging again.

Toronto thought it had a deal to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but the Pennsylvania government nixed that idea Wednesday.

The latest reports are the Blue Jays are talking to the Baltimore Orioles about sharing Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but nothing has been finalized.

The Blue Jays have expressed a desire to play in a major-league stadium, given all the infrastructure, but have considered their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, as well.

Playing in Lansing would be interesting, in that condos beyond the outfield walls would allow for spectators to watch the games. Any agreement to play in Lansing, of course, would almost certainly require Michigan government approval.

The Lugnuts, who have been the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate since 2005, currently are hosting the Lemonade League, made up of college players.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984