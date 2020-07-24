Finally, it's Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers and Cincinnati Reds face off at 6:10 Friday night at Great American Ball Park, kicking off the shortened 60-game 2020 season.

The News has all your coverage from beat writer Chris McCosky, columnist Bob Wojnowski and sports writer Nolan Bianchi, who will live blog all the action right here.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit and Fox 2, and will be on 97.1-FM.

Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

