Reds 7, Tigers 1
Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd (48) throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Nicholas Castellanos (2) reacts to teammates after hitting a double in the third inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario fields the ball before throwing out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the third inning during a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama hits an RBI-single in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers' C.J. Cron (26) celebrates with Christin Stewart (14) after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama starts to run after hitting an RBI-single in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Members of Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds take the field to honor Black Lives Matter prior to a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray (54) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
From left to right, Cincinnati Reds' Phillip Ervin, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez take a knee prior to a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray (54) throws in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) hits an RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
    Cincinnati – Everything seemed good and right at the beginning. Opening Day of the 2020 season, nearly four months late, but here at last. 

    The Tigers and Reds both lined up along the baselines, the Tigers socially distant along the third base line and the Reds well-spaced on the first base line, all kneeling on a long black ribbon while Black Lives Matter messages were relayed in a video on the giant scoreboard in left field.

    “We all know what we’re trying to do here — awareness,” said manager Ron Gardenhire, like the rest of the Tigers’ and Reds’ players wearing a BLM T-shirt before the game. “We want to make people aware of what’s going on in our country. This is for respect…There are things in this country that need to change.

    “We made a statement with these shirts.”

    BOX SCORE: Reds 7, Tigers 1

    But somewhere between the national anthem and the first pitch, Tigers lefty ace Matthew Boyd lost his mechanics.

    It took him six hitters to find it but by then two runs had scored and the Reds were on their way to a 7-1 Opening Day romp over Detroit on Friday.

    Boyd needed 30 pitches to get out of the first. He gave up a walk, hit two batters (including former teammate Nick Castellanos with the bases loaded) and allowed singles to left-handed hitters Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas.

    He bounced his first slider and didn’t really seem to get a feel for it until the second inning. Of his 53 strikes, he got just eight swings and misses with two strikeouts. He did battle his way through five innings (88 pitches), but it was far from a typical outing for him.

    Left-handed hitters typically haven't been a problem for Boyd, they hit just .236 off him last season. But the Reds lefties did damage. Votto homered off him in the fifth inning and Moustakas had two RBI singles, the second one scored Castellanos who had doubled in the third.

    Moustakas ended up with four RBIs, after he sent a 3-1 hanging slider by reliever David McKay 421 feet into the seats in right in the seventh inning.

    The Tigers hitters, meanwhile, were mostly being overmatched by Reds starter Sonny Gray. Through six innings, they’d collected just three hits. One, though, was a 447-foot howitzer shot into the seats in left field by C.J. Cron.

    The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 112 mph.

    But that the only dent the Tigers made against Gray. He struck out nine in six innings. The Tigers didn't manage as much as a hit against a trio of Reds relievers, either. 

    Strikeouts have been a point of emphasis for the Tigers this offseason, after setting a major league record with 1,428 last season. They ended up with 13 strikeouts Friday, three by lead-off hitter Niko Goodrum. Jonathan Schoop, Christin Stewart and Austin Romine fanned twice each.

    Not the start the Tigers had hoped for, to be sure. 

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

