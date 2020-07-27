Detroit – The Tigers got some bad news before the game Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal, who was scheduled to start against the Royals on Tuesday, was placed in the injured list with a right forearm strain.

The Tigers called up rookie right-hander Anthony Castro from the taxi squad.

Dario Agrazal (Photo: Aaron Doster, AP)

“Agrazal just came in and pointed at his elbow,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He said he believed if he tried to pitch it wouldn’t be too good.”

The forearm strain was the diagnosis of the Tigers’ training staff. It often manifests as pain in the elbow.

It puts the Tigers in a position to use openers in consecutive starts. Michael Fulmer, who got the start Monday, was only expected to go three innings. The Tigers would have lefty Tyler Alexander available to start Tuesday, though he, too, couldn’t go much past three innings.

“We’ve got extra people, though, so this is just the best way to do it,” Gardenhire said. “We knew we were going to do it with Fulmer, just didn’t know we were going to have to do it tomorrow. We thought we could get five innings out of Aggie.

“But, bad elbow, so we’ll have to adjust.”

In another week, the Tigers might have two other choices to join the rotation – lefty Daniel Norris and No. 1 prospect, right-hander Casey Mize, who is stretched out to five innings pitching at the alternate training site in Toledo.

