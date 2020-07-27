This will be an Opening Day at Comerica Park like no other.

The Tigers play their home opener Monday night, taking on the Kansas City Royals in an American League Central showdown beginning at 7:10 p.m. And, while Opening Days at Comerica usually boast sold-out crowds and plenty of fanfare, this one will be played in a near-empty stadium because of the pandemic.

The Tigers will play their first game this season in a near-empty Comerica Park on Monday night, taking on the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Fans will miss seeing a first-place Tigers team (sure, it's early) in person, after Detroit took two out of three in Cincinnati and shares the AL Central top spot with Cleveland and Minnesota.

Right-hander Michael Fulmer will take the mound for the Tigers, making his return following Tommy John surgery. He'll oppose lefty Mike Montgomery.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Royals at Tigers

► First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Monday, Comerica Park, Detroit

► TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit, Fox 2/97.1 FM

► Probables: Royals LHP Mike Montgomery vs. Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer

► Tickets: Typically the hottest ticket in town, that’s not the case this season, with COVID-19 shutting fans out of major-league ballgames at least through the regular season.

Tigers lineup

1. Niko Goodrum, SS

2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. C.J. Cron, 1B

5. Jordy Mercer, 3B

6. Cameron Maybin, RF

7. Christin Stewart, LF

8. Austin Romine, C

9. Victor Reyes, CF

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP