Home opener: Royals 14, Tigers 6
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles in the first inning to no cheering, but that of his teammates inside near-empty Comerica Park on the latest (July 27, 2020) and strangest home opener ever in Detroit due to the lack of fans as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans watch the Tigers home opener from outside the centerfield fence. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Benjamin Hamilton, 7, of Taylor sits on his father's Scott Hamilton's shoulders to watch the Tigers home opener against the Royals outside the fence at Comerica Park. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after JaCoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the second inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run at home plate with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after JaCoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the second inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer delivers a pitch in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer makes a pickoff attempt in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera bats in the first inning inside an empty Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Surrounded by empty seats on home opener, Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws the first pitch in the first inning in front of no fans in a near-empty stadium on the strangest home opener ever in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A flag flies for Al Kaline during pregame ceremony. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Marcia Wolford, left, and her husband, Mark, of Portage, Ohio play catch in front of the gate behind the big Tiger statue before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Kansas City Royals take batting practice inside an almost empty Comerica Park before the home opener in Detroit, July 27, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
 Lindsay Stanek, 22, of Detroit and her mom Kathy Stanek, 53, of Annapolis, Md., celebrate home opener with a toast of tequila at the Tin Roof bar. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
David Walls, 70, of Warren, shops for Tigers gear at the Gameday Detroit shop. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Andrew Anderlie, 33, of Oxford, plays Wiffle ball in a parking lot prior to the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park. This is Anderlie's 27th home opener. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Jim Gilliland, from left, and his sons Walter, 11, Evan, 13, and daughter Jordan, 11, all of Memphis, Tenn., head back to their vehicle after buying Tigers merchandise at the gift store during their family vacation. 'We're from Memphis visiting Michigan for our summer vacation, so we thought we'd visit Comerica Park on Opening Day. Even though we can't go to the game, we decided to check it out," Jim said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Tigers fan Todd Faber, of Melvindale, talks to Comerica Park employees at the ticket booths outside the stadium before visiting the gift shop. Very few fans were seen around Comerica Park, early Monday afternoon, hours before the Tigers' home opener on Monday, July 27, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no fans were allowed inside to watch the game against the Kansas City Royals. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A tribute to Al Kaline is displayed on the marquis of the Fox Theatre in Detroit before the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 27, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Clouds over the ballpark in the fourth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals in Tigers home opener at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 27, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
People can see the Tigers' game from the roof of the Detroit Athletic Club. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Clouds over the ballpark in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows on the mound. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi makes a throw to first for the out on Tigers' Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows walks back to the mound as Royals' Jorge Soler rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Carson Fulmer works in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum fields a ground ball off the bat of Royals' Salvador Perez in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto, right, talks with pitcher Rony Garcia in the bullpen overflow, which was built in the left-center field seats. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera chats with Royals catcher Salvador Perez before heading to first on a walk during Monday's game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' C.J. Cron heads back to the dugout after he strikes out swinging in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Jordy Mercer grounds into a double play to end the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows works on the mound in the sixth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a running catch on a fly ball off the bat of Royals' Maikel Franco in the sixth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' JaCoby Jones pops out in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield catches a pop up off the bat of Tigers' JaCoby Jones in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anthony Castro works in the ninth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Just when you think you’ve seen every kind of defensive alignment possible, the Kansas City Royals draw up a seven-man outfield scheme for Miguel Cabrera on Monday night.

    Seven-man outfield, you say?

    When Cabrera came to bat in the bottom of the first, the Royals spaced their infielders on their normal sides of second base — third baseman Maikel Franco and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the left side and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and second baseman Whit Merrifield on the right side.

    Except all four were positioned on the outfield grass, the left side fielders deeper than the right side.

    More: Niyo: Uneasy feeling invades MLB as Tigers play a home opener unlike any other

    “That was interesting,” manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game. “We hadn’t seen that, but I can see their thinking. Miggy doesn’t run like he once did.”

    Cabrera lined a single in his first at-bat, walked twice and ground out twice into that shift.

    “A lot of it has to do with our arms,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Maikel Franco can throw across the infield and Mondi has the plus arm. It is sort of one of those things where we’ll always look to see how we can gain an advantage.”

    Later in the game, O’Hearn moved just a step onto the dirt against Cabrera, with the others still back on the outfield grass.

    “We talked about it and kind of studied the thing out,” Gardenhire said. “And I’m sure they’ve done their homework on it. But when they were spread out like that, playing 7 to 10 yards deep on the grass, it sure looked like there were more holes than with the other shift.

    “It would be interesting to see if he hit one in the middle of that and see if they could throw him out at first base.”

    Stay tuned. The Royals could have more defensive tricks up their sleeve in this series.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

