Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers could become the latest team to have their season paused by the COVID-19 pandemic as Major League Baseball's already-shortened season appears possibly on the brink of collapse.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who are scheduled to play the Tigers four games from Monday through Thursday, are the latest MLB team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff.

According to multiple social-media reports Saturday morning, the latest round of testing for the Cardinals revealed several positive results. Former major-leaguer Trevor Plouffe said he heard at least four players tested positive; according to Miami-based baseball writer Craig Mish, more than five players have tested positive. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal followed up saying between four and six players and staffers tested positive.

There have been several Cardinals players that have tested positive for Covid-19. Per sources. More than five. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 1, 2020

The Cardinals currently are quarantined in Milwaukee, where their Friday game was cancelled, with Saturday also off, per reports. A doubleheader is scheduled, though certainly in doubt, for Sunday. MLB already is approaching 30 canceled games.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play two games in Detroit on Monday and Tuesday, before the Tigers play two games in St. Louis on Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest news about the Cardinals comes a day after reports surfaced saying commissioner Rob Manfred informed the players' union the season is in jeopardy. Then, on Friday night, Keith Olbermann reported that MLB informed TV networks to have alternate programming available as soon as Monday.

Fox Sports Detroit, which carries the Tigers, has not yet been contacted by MLB.

More: Cardinals' situation has Tigers' attention ahead of St. Louis visit

Eight teams' seasons have been interrupted by COVID-19, most notably the Marlins, who have had a full-on outbreak on their roster. Also seeing games canceled, besides the Cardinals and Brewers, are the Phillies, Orioles, Yankees, Nationals and Blue Jays.

The Phillies, on Saturday morning, released a statement saying they've received their latest tests, and there are no new positives, so they're opening up Citizens Bank Park again to their players. It's in Philadelphia where the Marlins' outbreak — with more than half their roster — first surfaced. Those positive Marlins players were preparing to bus back to Miami, where they will be quarantined and not allowed to return to their houses.

Last week, MLB kicked off its 60-game season with several altered rules, including an expanded 16-team postseason and DHs in both leagues. This week, MLB and the players' union agreed to seven-inning doubleheader games.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984