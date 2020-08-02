Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Detroit -- The Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds doubleheader Sunday, originally scheduled for a 12:10 p.m. start, got underway at 2:15.

A delay was announced ahead of the scheduled 12:10 start time after rain poured at Comerica Park for most of the morning.

The Tigers are 5-3 on the season and have beaten the Reds in three out of four meetings.

The Tigers entered play Sunday one game behind the 6-2 Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

