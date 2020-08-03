Detroit — The Tigers have gone from girding for 20 straight games to trying to figure out how to deal with four unplanned days off.

Major League Baseball Monday afternoon postponed the three-day, four-game series between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park.

The scheduled series between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park has been put on hold. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Cardinals did not make the trip to Detroit on Monday after more positive test results came in. A total of 13 St. Louis players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Major League Baseball.

The positive tests include seven players and six staff members. The team will stay in Milwaukee, where its weekend series with the Brewers was postponed. The Cardinals haven't played since last Wednesday.

The statement indicated the "tentative plan" is for the Cardinals to resume their schedule Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

The Tigers originally were scheduled to play a four-game home-and-home series with the Cardinals starting Monday, but the series was altered to allow for monitoring of St. Louis players and staff members for the coronavirus.

The Tigers will likely workout at Comerica Park this week ahead of their weekend series in Pittsburgh.