Detroit — Casey Mize is closest to The Show.

Spencer Torkelson, though, has jumped over Mize on at least one of the latest national rankings of Major League Baseball prospects.

MLB Pipeline came out with its midseason top 100 earlier this week, and lists Torkelson, the slugger taken first overall by the Tigers out of Arizona State in June, as the game's seventh-ranked prospect. One spot back, at No. 8, is Mize, the right-hander taken No. 1 overall out of Auburn two years ago.

Spencer Torkelson (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It's Mize, of course, whose imminent arrival in Detroit has reached fever pitch among Tigers fans, and players. There were rumblings of him being called up to start last Sunday, but Daniel Norris got the start instead. Mize is working out in Toledo at the Tigers' alternate training site, and is a near-lock to pitch in Detroit this year, should MLB's season continue.

"I know he's gonna be here when the time's right," Tigers starter Matthew Boyd said this week. "Whenever that is or form that comes in, he's gonna help us win ballgames, and that's really exciting.

"I am excited to see him in a Tigers uniform when the time comes for him to be in a Tigers uniform."

The Tigers have five prospects in MLB Pipeline's top 100, behind only the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, with six each. Three others have five.

Detroit, though, leads in what MLB Pipeline refers to as prospect points (the higher the prospect is ranked, the most points you receive). The Tigers have 380 points, to the Padres' 339 in second place.

Tigers right-hander Matt Manning is ranked 26th, outfielder Riley Greene is ranked 33rd and left-hander Tarik Skubal is ranked 51st.

Of the top 100 prospects, compiled by MLB.com's Jim Callis, Torkelson is listed as having the best power, Manning the best curveball, and Mize the best split-finger fastball and control.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984