Pittsburgh — Odd thing, being on an MLB traveling taxi squad. And not just because this may be the only year there is such a thing.

Because of the lingering threat of COVID-19 and no minor league baseball, teams have been able to use a 60-man player pool, with 28 players active and 32 working out at an alternate training site. Up to three taxi squad players are allowed to travel to road games.

Tigers catcher Eric Haase is on the traveling squad to Pittsburgh this weekend. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

You are part of the team, but not really. You are there in case of injury or illness. You get a per diem but you don’t get MLB service time unless you get activated.

This is the limbo that Tigers’ catcher Eric Haase is in this weekend. He is the only extra player the Tigers brought to Pittsburgh for this three-game series.

“Lucky for me, all the work is the same,” said Haase, the Dearborn Divine Child product. “I get to do all my pre-work, all the batting practices, catching bullpens and I also get to be in the bullpen during the game.

“I’m able to catch the late-inning guys so if I do get activated, there won’t be any lapse there. I’ll be familiar with all the guys.”

Haase, along with Jake Rogers and prospect Dillon Dingler, have been in Toledo catching a large group of pitchers including the club’s top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo.

“They’ve looked sharp,” he said. “It gets creative. You are facing the same hitters over and over and there’s some good hitters down there — Brandon Dixon, Frank Schwindel, Jorge Bonifacio — guys that have big-league time and have done it at the big-league level.

“For these young guys to be facing them, it forces them to get creative and bear down like they would during the season.”

As for Skubal, who was in virus protocol and missed summer training camp, Haase said he’s still in the process of building up his innings.

“The stuff is there,” Haase said. “It’s just a matter of getting those game reps, those ups and downs, and stretching him out for that starter role.”

The only people who might slightly (and not seriously) begrudge Haase being around for these road games are bullpen catchers Tim Remes and Jeremy Carroll — whose jobs he cuts in thirds.

“No, I love those guys,” Haase said, chuckling. “I told them, when I’m up here I like to catch as many guys as possible. That’s big for me staying sharp if I do get activated. It makes it easier for me to step in. I already know what guys are working on and what’s working for them.

“It just takes out that middle step.”

No big deal

Whatever sentimentality veteran Ivan Nova had about facing teams he once played for — that’s gone.

“For me, it’s just another game,” said Nova, who will start against the Pirates Saturday, the team he pitched from the end of 2016 through 2018. “When I came to Pittsburgh after getting traded from New York (Yankees), that changed a lot of things. It was the first time for me.

“But, I was able to get on a pretty nice run here, but a lot of guys I played with aren’t there anymore. Lot of new faces.”

Still, in 31 starts at PNC Park, Nova is 13-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

“I pitched in every ballpark, I like every ballpark,” he said. “I can’t say I love one more than the other.”

It will be nine days between starts for Nova.

“I threw a lot of bullpens,” he said. “I was thinking about throwing live batting practice, but I was feeling good enough after my last bullpen to just go with that and ready for the game. I feel like I will be able to execute just fine.”

Around the horn

Right-hand pitcher Dario Agrazal (forearm strain) is eligible to come off the injured list, but manager Ron Gardenhire said he wasn’t close to being ready. “He’s got a ways to go,” he said. “He’s not even throwing yet, so I’m not anticipating it being soon.”

…Outfielder Cameron Maybin (quad) is also progressing slowly, Gardenhire said. “He’s still working through it,” he said.

…The Tigers Friday reinstated infielders Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes from the injured list. Both are working in Toledo. Also, outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr., was recalled and placed on the 45-day injured list (wrist). The Tigers have 41 players on their 40-man roster, with outfielder Daz Cameron still apparently in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers at Pirates

First pitch: Saturday, 4:05 p.m.

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Scouting report:

RHP Ivan Nova (0-0, 4.22), Tigers: The former Pirate (2016-2018) has pitched well in PNC Park over the years. In 31 starts here, Nova is 13-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

LHP Derek Holland (0-0, 4.76), Pirates: Hard to believe, but this is Holland’s 12th big-league season and just his eighth start against the Tigers. He’s 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA, with the Tigers hitting him at a .272 clip and an .839 OPS.

-Chris McCosky