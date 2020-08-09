Pittsburgh – You had to figure a regression to the mean was due. The Tigers produced 28 runs and 32 hits in the first two games of this series. It would be almost gluttonous to expect that trend to continue.

But just four hits? Against five different Pirates pitchers? Perhaps the regression went too far.

Or not.

The fourth Tigers hit came with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera that scored Jonathan Schoop from second and gave the Tigers a 2-1 win and a sweep of the three-game series with the Pirates at PNC Park.

It was the Tigers’ first road sweep since June 2018 when they swept the White Sox in Chicago.

Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez got two quick outs in the eighth before hitting Schoop in the shoulder. Then he seemed to stumble out of his delivery on a pitch to Cabrera and the ball came out sideways. The really-wild pitch put Schoop in scoring position for Cabrera -- who notched his 1,702nd career RBI, tying him with Reggie Jackson for 23rd on the all-time list.

Relievers Buck Farmer and closer Joe Jimenez (fifth save) got the final six outs to lock it down, but it was some gritty work by starter Spencer Turnbull that kept the Tigers in striking range.

The right-hander spun his third straight impressive start – but impressive in a different way.

He wasn’t as overpowering as he’s been in earlier starts; only six swing-and-misses and three strikeouts, and his balls-to-strikes ratio wasn’t what he’d like (40 balls, 52 strikes). The average exit velocity on balls the Pirates put in play through six innings was 95. There were eight hard-hit balls against him.

And yet, he became the first Tigers starter this season to go seven full innings, allowing a single run and five hits. He relied mostly on his four-seam (38 pitches) and sinker (28). He only threw 14 sliders.

The one marker was scored by a runner he put on base. Turnbull hit Colin Moran with the first pitch of the fourth inning. He went to second on a ground ball that deflected off first-baseman C.J. Cron’s glove right to second baseman Schoop.

Schoop got the out at first but Moran advanced into scoring position, and scampered home when Schoop couldn’t knock down a sizzler off the bat of Erik Gonzalez (104.7 mph exit velocity).

The Tigers got that run right back in the top of the fifth on a double by Victor Reyes and an RBI single by Austin Romine. The Tigers’ catcher had two hits in the game and is now 5 for 12 this season with runners in scoring position.

It didn’t help the Tigers’ offense that it was without one of its hottest hitters after the third inning.

Center fielder JaCoby Jones was taken out of the game after he stuck out in the third. He grimaced after a swing, bringing head athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager Ron Gardenhire quickly out of the dugout.

Jones convinced them he could continue the at-bat, but he struck out swinging on the next pitch and looked to be in pain. The initial diagnosis was left abdominal tightness. Jones came into the game hitting .342 with four home runs out of the No. 9 slot in the Tigers’ order.

The Tigers come home with an 8-5 record.

