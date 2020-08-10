Detroit — The Tigers' bullpen has been somewhat of a strength, so you can throw that in your ever-expanding "2020, man" file.

But on Monday, the bullpen took a hit, when Detroit placed veteran right-hander Buck Farmer on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter said the injury was suffered on the last pitch of Sunday's outing. He's expected to miss between 10 and 14 days.

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer was placed on the injured list on Monday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will call up right-handed prospect Beau Burrows from the team's training site in Toledo.

Farmer, 29, has seemingly and finally come into his own in 2020, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through his first seven appearances.

Farmer has allowed four hits in 6.1 innings as the setup man to closer Joe Jimenez.

"We're fortunate that we've had some guys throwing the ball pretty good, but we're gonna miss Buck," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Buck's been pretty good in that situation."

Gardenhire said he's likely to go situation-by-situation when it comes to the setup role with Farmer out, but added that using Jimenez for more than three outs isn't in the cards. He doesn't like the idea of having Jimenez sit down and get back up to work the ninth.

"Closers are not normally used to that," Gardenhire said.

Gregory Soto, who hasn't allowed a run in seven appearances, could prove to be the go-to guy more often than not, particularly with left-handers due up.

Burrows, 23, a first-round pick in 2015, made his debut earlier this season, allowing three runs, on two home runs, in 2.1 innings in a loss to the Kansas City Royals on July 27.

The Tigers open a three-game series Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

