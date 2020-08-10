Detroit — The Tigers will get another off-day Thursday.

The scheduled doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed, Major League Baseball announced Monday afternoon.

The Cardinals' COVID-19 problems continue, with at least 10 players having tested positive, as well as a number of staff members. MLB said it is "prudent" to continue additional testing.

Detroit and St. Louis were scheduled to play four games last week, first two games each in Detroit and St. Louis, then all four games in Detroit. Eventually, the entire series was scrapped given the Cardinals' health issues; they haven't played a game since July 29, and have played just five games total. The Cardinals postponed their weekday series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was always unlikely the Tigers and Cardinals would make up all their games, or even any of them, given the mounting number of postponements on St. Louis' schedule.

If St. Louis is to play a full, 60-game schedule, it is looking at playing 55 games in the next 44 days, pretty much impossible. Of course, division makeups are likely to take priority over interleague games.

The Tigers-Cardinals are scheduled to play a doubleheader in St. Louis on Sept. 10.

The Miami Marlins were the first MLB team to have a COVID-19 outbreak this season, with more than half their major-league roster testing positive. They are back playing again, after nine days off.

