Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline is pictured in 1963. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans watch the game from beyond left field among the statues , including this one of Al Kaline on Friday, May 9, 2008 at Comerica Park in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals. AP
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers Al Kaline laughs out loud as he plays with a broken bat, Monday Oct. 23, 2006, during World Series workouts at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Tiger greats Willie Horton, left, and Al Kaline, wave to the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, during the All Star game, Tuesday July 12, 2005, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline pleads with an umpire for a call during a game in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of the Tigers and former Cardinals great Stan Musial talk in the batting cage at Tiger Stadium before an exhibition game between the two teams. Musial, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, had retired the year before but suited up for the love of the game. Four years later, Kaline would lead the Tigers to their first World Series victory in 23 seasons, batting .379 against those same St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline slides into home plate during a game in 1966. Detroit News Photo Archive
Al Kaline looks up as the Ernie Harwell flag is raised during a tribute to the legendary Detroit Tigers broadcaster before the start of a game against the Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 2010. Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Former Tigers great Al Kaline, now a special assistant to president and GM Dave Dombrowski, watches the fly ball drills for the Tigers outfielders during Detroit Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 19, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline are seen in the television broadcast booth on Sept. 2, 1980. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline throws out the first pitch before game three of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 27, 2012. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Detroit Tiger and 1968 team member Al Kaline talks during the ceremony recognizing the team's accomplishments before a game against the Twins on Saturday, May 25, 2013. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall-of-famer and special assistant Al Kaline, left, has some fun with Al Avila, assistant general manager and vice president, outside the clubhouse before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2014. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Three generations of the Kaline family, from left, Al Kaline's son Michael Kaline, Florida Southern College infielder Colin Kaline and his grandfather, Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, pose for a photo for the Detroit Tigers team photographer before a spring training game in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline near the dugout as the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros in spring training action at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 12, 2008. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, right, watches the game with Al Kaline, far left, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on March 7, 2007. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This is a copy of Sports Illustrated, September 23, 1968, as Al Kaline congratulates Denny McLain after McLain's 30th win of the season. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline watches the end of the Texas Rangers workout from the visitors dugout at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before Game One of the American League Championship Series on Friday, October 7, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline, now a Hall of Famer, is introduced to the crowd before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 40th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers' World Series victory. Players from the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Championship were honored before the game on Monday, June 23, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Detroit — When it came to playing right field, Mr. Tiger Al Kaline sure didn't make many errors. He made just 61 in more than 2,000 games in right field, compared to 131 for Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, regarded as arguably the best ever to play that position.

    But when it came to Kaline's Baseball Hall of Fame plaque, there is, indeed, an error — though it appears to be one of those after-the-fact miscalculations.

    Kaline's plaque, unveiled at his induction ceremony in 1980, states that the legendary Tiger had 1,583 career RBIs. As it turns out, he only is officially credited with 1,582.

    The discrepancy first was pointed out by eagle-eyed Tigers fan Steve Kahldon, who reached out to The News following Kaline's death April 6 at the age of 85.

    The News then decided to do some digging, to see which number is correct. The Baseball Hall of Fame confirmed the 1,582 figure.

    More: 'It's awesome': Hat worn by Tigers' Tyler Alexander headed to Hall of Fame

    "Al Kaline’s plaque reflects his RBI total as it was known at the time of its creation," said Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education for the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

    "A few years back, Baseball Reference updated it’s record to reflect a mistake that was found in Kaline’s original RBI total."

    The Hall of Fame doesn't order new plaques when a correction is found, post-ceremony, like this.

    Kaline's stats aren't the only ones to change over time. Lou Gehrig had his stats amended, for instance. He once was credited with 1,991 RBIs; now, Baseball-Reference.com gives him 1,995. RBIs are among the most popular stats to have official records changed over the years, given the definition of RBI has been altered throughout baseball's history.

    A spokesperson for Baseball-Reference.com didn't know exactly why Kaline's record was changed.

    "I'm not certain of the history here, but I do know that in the 1980s and 1990s research began in earnest on correcting historical RBI records," the spokesperson said in an email to The News.

    "So I don't doubt that was done with Kaline after his induction in 1980."

    Among those surprised by the finding: the Tigers, themselves. On their website and in their official records, they list Kaline with 1,583 RBIs — second all-time in franchise history, behind Ty Cobb's 1,805. A Tigers spokesman said the team would look into confirming the total.

    One RBI means little, of course, in the grand scheme of things.

    But baseball wonks love their stats, so we figured we'd set the record straight.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

