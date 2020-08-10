LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Ron Gardenhire told JaCoby Jones not to try to be John Wayne.

So, how about Michael Johnson, instead?

Jones sprinted around the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning for a two-run, inside-the-park home run, putting the finishing touches on the Tigers' 5-1 victory in the series opener with the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Comerica Park.

Jones, with two outs, hit a low scorcher to center off White Sox reliever Codi Heuer, and center fielder Adam Engel — a fine defensive player who had just cut down Victor Reyes at third base earlier in the inning — went for the hero play and dove, but came up empty as the ball scooted all the way to the wall.

Jones, back in the lineup after leaving Sunday's game with an abdominal strain, scored easily, standing up, giving the Tigers the breathing room they were looking for on a night when two of their biggest question marks, pitchers Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris, were outstanding.

That was the first inside-the-park home run by a Tiger since Nick Castellanos — seriously; we have no motive for lying — in August 2017.

Fulmer and Norris, meanwhile, combined on five scoreless innings, three for Fulmer and two for Norris. They each struck out two.

Tigers 5, White Sox 1
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, in Detroit, August. 10, 2020.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, in Detroit, August. 10, 2020.
Chicago White Sox players watch in the first inning from the stands.
White Sox pitcher Dennis Keuchel throws in the first inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum hits a single in the first inning.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera lines out in the first inning.
Tigers designate hitter Miguel Cabrera tugs on the facial hair of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the first inning.
After Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron is injured, pitcher Daniel Norris (44) fields the ball and gets the out at first in the fourth inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris (44) fields the ball and gets the out at on Chicago's Danny Mendick at first base in the fourth inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris somersaults after he gets the out at on Chicago's Danny Mendick (20) at first base in the fourth inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris, right, checks on first baseman C.J. Cron in pain in the fourth inning.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, left, and head athletic trainer Doug Teter, right, help C.J. Cron off the field in the fourth inning.
Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones make a catch on a line out in the sixth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases on his solo home run in the sixth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto works in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers third baseman Dawel Lugo makes a throw for the out at second base in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario hustles to third base on his triple in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario reacts as he reaches third base on his triple in the seventh inning.
White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel leaves the game in the seventh inning.
From left, Tigers' Harold Castro celebrates with JaCoby Jones after Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning in front of Niko Goodrum (28).
From left, Tigers' Harold Castro celebrates with JaCoby Jones after Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning in front of Niko Goodrum (28).
Chicago's Adam Engel grounds out but score a run in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero works in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Chicago's Leury Garcia reaches first base before Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire makes a pitching change taking Jose Cisnero out in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Chicago's Adam Engel grounds out but score a run in the seventh inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Tigers pitcher Bryan Garcia works in the ninth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tigers catcher Austin Romine and pitcher Bryan Garcia talk during a review in the ninth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
From left, Tigers' Jonathan Schoop and JaCoby Jones celebrate the win. Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 10, 2020.
    Fulmer, working his way back from Tommy John surgery and thus given the "opener" role for now to limit his innings, needed 20 pitches to get through the first inning and 22 for the second, and had a few balls hit hard off him. But the defense did the job. His velocity was encouraging; he sat 94-95, and topped out at 96.

    Had his pitch count not been elevated (57, 34 for strikes), he might've got a fourth inning. But no go.

    That went to Norris, who allowed a hit over his two innings. It would've been two had he not shown off his athleticism in the fourth inning. With a runner on and two out, White Sox second basemen Danny Mendick hit a bullet off first baseman C.J. Cron's left knee; Cron immediately went down and the ball caromed over to Norris (1-1), who raced to first and laid out to tag Mendick before he hit the bag.

    That was a big out to end the inning, but also cost the Tigers their slugger, Cron, who was pinch-hit for by Dawel Lugo in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers confirmed the left knee injury, and said he was immediately undergoing "further evaluation."

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, White Sox 1

    The Tigers continued to get more solid relief — seriously, who are these guys — with John Schreiber, Jose Cisnero, Gregory Soto and Bryan Garcia rounding out the cast for the evening. Soto still hasn't allowed an earned run in his nine innings.

    Niko Goodrum paced the offense, leading off the first, fourth and sixth inning with hits, all off Dallas Keuchel (2-2), the big blow a solo home run into the visitors' bullpen in left-center in the sixth. He also led off the fourth with a single and scored on Jeimer Candelario's two-out RBI double. 

    Goodrum raised his batting average 61 points, to .255, with his sixth career four-hit night.

    Candelario, who didn't have a hit in July, continues to make amends in August. In the seventh inning, he fouled off three tough 2-2 pitches and then found the right-center field gap for a leadoff triple. That prompted a visit to the mound for Keuchel. He was left in, and on the next pitch, Reyes singled home Candelario, ending Keuchel's night for good.

    The White Sox lone run came in the seventh, when Mendick tripled up the gap in left-center off Cisnero, and scored on a groundout. At the time, that cut the Tigers' lead to 2-1.

    With the win, the Tigers improved to a stunning 9-5 and were, at least for the moment, atop the American League Central standings — nearing a quarter the way trough the shortened, 60-game season. The four games over .500 are tied for their most since 2016.

    The three-game series with the White Sox continues at 7:10 Tuesday night.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

