Detroit — The highlight also was a lowlight.

On a play that should make the reels, the Tigers also might've lost slugging first baseman C.J. Cron for the foreseeable future.

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris, right, checks on first baseman C.J. Cron in the fourth inning. Cron left the game with a left knee injury. (Photo: Robin Bucksaon, Detroit News)

In the top of the fourth inning Monday at Comerica Park, Cron took a shot off his left knee on a line drive by Chicago White Sox second baseman Danny Mendick. Cron immediately went down, and eventually had to be helped off the field.

The ball ricocheted off Cron's knee into the air, with reliever Daniel Norris scooping it up and racing over to the uncovered bag, where he was able to tag Mendick before he touched first base to end the inning.

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris somersaults after he gets the out on Chicago's Danny Mendick (20) at first base in the fourth inning. (Photo: Robin Bucksaon, Detroit News)

The excitement was short-lived, as Norris immediately went over to Cron, who remained on the ground.

Cron eventually was helped to his feet, and used manager Ron Gardenhire and trainer Doug Teter for support walking across the infield. Cron walked the rest of the way on his own, albeit limping.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, he was pinch-hit for by Dawel Lugo. The Tigers confirmed he left with a left knee injury and was to undergo "further evaluation."

Cron, 30, has been a pleasant surprise for Detroit since signing over the offseason for one year and $6.1 million. He had four home runs and eight RBIs through 12 games entering Monday night.

The Tigers got some tough injury news earlier Monday, when reliever Buck Farmer was placed on the injured list with a strained groin. He's expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984