Detroit — No matter how many times the replay was viewed, even in slow-motion, you never got a clear look at where or if the hard-hit ground ball by Danny Mendick struck Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron.

All you knew for sure was Cron was down and in a ton of pain, eventually helped off the field by head athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager Ron Gardenhire. Turns out, Cron wasn’t hit by the ball, at least that’s not what caused his injury.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, left, and head athletic trainer Doug Teter, right, help C.J. Cron off the field during Monday's game. (Photo: Robin Bucksaon, Detroit News)

The Tigers put Cron on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain. So, he was injured on his quick reaction to the ball, which left Mendick’s bat with an exit velocity of 94 mph. Cron had to react even quicker since he was in a few steps after holding a runner at first.

Not good for the Tigers, either way. Cron, the No. 4 hitter in the Tigers’ lineup, was slugging .548 with four home runs and three doubles among his eight hits, and providing ample lineup protection for No. 3 hitter Miguel Cabrera.

The Tigers called up shortstop Willi Castro from the taxi squad. Which means, more than likely, shortstop Niko Goodrum will move to first base for the time being. Jeimer Candelario, whose defense at third base and within the Tigers’ shifts has been stellar, will likely stay put, though he filled in after Cron was hurt Monday.

“Willi is ready to play,” Gardenhire said last week after the Tigers designated veteran Jordy Mercer for assignment. “He’s done everything down there in Toledo. If we got someone hurt and it’s going to be a week to 10 days, Willi is next in line.”

