Miguel Cabrera's misstep, Indians' bombs send Tigers to 20th straight loss vs. rivals

Detroit – The Tigers on Sunday had one go-ahead run taken off the board by a questionable ruling by first base umpire Tim Timmons. They had another go-ahead run wiped out by an extremely questionable base-running decision by Miguel Cabrera.

Manager Ron Gardenhire and outfielder Cameron Maybin were ejected. Shortstop Niko Goodrum left the game with tightness in his right-upper back.

When the smoke cleared at Comerica Park, though, it was the same as it ever was: The Cleveland Indians slugged five home runs and completed the three-game sweep with an 8-5 win. They have now beaten the Tigers 20 straight times.

Cabrera, who had a two-run single in the third inning, singled home Harold Castro in the fifth, tying the game at 4-4. He went to second on a walk to Jonathan Schoop and then, despite a clear stop sign being raised by third base coach Ramon Santiago, Cabrera tried to score on a single by Jeimer Candelario.

Cabrera was thrown out by a strong relay throw from shortstop Francisco Lindor. Cabrera gave Santiago the “my bad” sign afterward but it was a killer, especially after Maybin, pinch-hitting for Christin Stewart against lefty reliever Oliver Perez, hit into an inning-ended double-play.

Maybin, seemingly angry at himself (he stranded the tying runs on base in the ninth inning Saturday night too) and walking back with first base coach Dave Clark, was ejected by home plate umpire D.J. Rayburn. Maybin was incensed and had to be forcibly separated by Clark.

The game didn't stay tied long.

Side-arm right-hander John Schreiber entered in the sixth riding a streak of 8.1 scoreless innings. That ended with a one-out home run by catcher Sandy Leon. The Indians ended up scoring three times in the inning, the last on a double by Lindor off lefty Gregory Soto.

Lindor, who came into the game hitting .212, had two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Of the five homers hit by the Indians, two were by Franmil Reyes. His second one banged off the vines in center field, 453 feet from home plate. He hit a 462-footer out there on Friday. Jose Ramirez also homered.

Reyes left the game in the ninth inning after being hit by a 94 mph fastball from Joe Jimenez. Indians manager Terry Francona asked the umpires to give a warning but no action was taken.

But back to the first disappearing run -- it happened in the third inning and Cabrera and Candelario were involved in that one, too.

Trailing 3-0, the Tigers unleashed an offensive barrage at Indians starter Adam Plutko. Double by Grayson Greiner, RBI single by Goodrum, double by Harold Castro and a two-run single by Cabrera, snapping out of a 1-for-19 funk.

Just like that, tie ballgame.

Candelario followed with a two-out rocket into the right-field corner. Cabrera scored all the way from first and Candelario rolled into third base. But, hold up. First-base umpire Tim Timmons ruled that the ball got stuck under the padding – even though right-fielder Tyler Naquin retrieved the ball with no delay and never raised his arms to signal the ball was stuck.

Gardenhire was understandably furious. Earlier in the week a similar play happened to the Tigers and left fielder Christin Stewart. He dug the ball out of the padding but no ground-rule double was forthcoming.

Gardenhire while arguing with both Timmons and third base ump Laz Diaz repeatedly pointed out toward left field, making that point. All it earned him was his 85th career ejection, most among active managers.

The Indians brought in right-hander Phil Maton, who retired Stewart to end the inning – instead of a 4-3 lead, the game remained tied.

Two innings later, the ever-productive Ramirez untied it with a 434-foot home run to left off Tyler Alexander. Alexander through he had him struck out on the previous pitch, but Timmons at first base ruled it was a checked swing.

These are the things that happen in the midst of a 20-game losing streak.

The home run was the only blemish against Alexander, who relieved limited-innings starter Michael Fulmer in the third and went 2.1 innings.

As they did Saturday, the Tigers brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Against Nick Wittgren, JaCoby Jones doubled and scored on a single by Victor Reyes. And with one out Cabrera walked.

But Schoop hit into a 4-6-3 double-play to end it.

Harold Castro, making just his second start in six games, had two singles, a double and scored two runs. He also played three positions – right field, third base and left field.

Cabrera’s three RBIs move him past Frank Thomas into 22nd all-time with 1,705.

The Tigers are 9-10 on the season.

