Kids' show! Tigers call up Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal; they'll debut with starts this week

Detroit — The Tigers are calling up the kids.

Left-handed pitching prospect Tarik Skubal will make his major-league debut, starting for the Tigers on Tuesday, followed by former No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize starting Wednesday.

The Tigers open a series in Chicago against the White Sox on Monday night.

Tigers general manager Al Avila made the announcement in a call with reporters Monday.

"No. 1, obviously, we have the greatest need right now," Avila said, speaking of starting pitching. "More importantly, we felt that both pitchers are ready to pitch at this time.

"We feel they're ready to contribute."

By MLBPipeline, Mize, a right-hander and the top draft pick out of Auburn in 2018, is ranked the Tigers' No. 2 draft pick, behind this year's No. 1 overall pick, slugger Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State. MLBPipeline has Skubal ranked No. 5.

Fans have been clamoring to see some of the Tigers' top pitching prospects, particularly Mize, with the sentiment reaching fever pitch recently. Avila said as recently as late last week, specifically about Mize, that they wanted to get him more work at the alternate training site in Toledo.

Tigers front-office advisers Alan Trammell and Jim Leyland have recently been in Toledo, and were among the officials urging a promotion for those two.

The Tigers have a desperate need in the starting pitching department, with Jordan Zimmermann out for the year, and Ivan Nova on the injured list. They've also seen their supposed ace, Matthew Boyd, struggle mightily, and Michael Fulmer has had his issues in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Avila wouldn't commit to starts for Skubal or Mize beyond Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We want them up to stay, and we'll see how it works out," said Avila, who wasn't planning on making the trip to Chicago but decided to travel to see his top prospects' get their first starts.

Mize and Skubal, who are both 23 and are roommmates, both reached Double-A last season, and were to start this season at Triple-A Toledo, before the minor-league season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers also called up infielder Isaac Parades, 21, the Tigers' No. 6 prospect, and he is expected to make his major-league debut Monday night. To make room, they designated for assignment Dawel Lugo.

Corresponding moves for Skubal (Tuesday) and Mize (Wednesday) will be announced at that time.

