Live updates: Tarik Skubal makes MLB debut as Tigers take on White Sox

Tarik Skubal will make his MLB debut on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 p.m.

You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

More coverage

Unshakable faith: Tigers' Boyd looks past frustration, focuses on progress

'Out of the blue': Trio of Tigers prospects pumped to get their call to the big leagues

'Time to be excited': Tigers call up Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal to make MLB debuts this week

Casey has company: Here are the other eight 1-1 MLB Draft picks to play for Tigers

Tigers’ Jason Foley working on more than 100-mph fastball to earn big-league ticket

White Sox pound six home runs, send sinking Tigers to sixth straight defeat 7-2