Live updates: Mize rolls through first inning

BOTTOM OF FIRST

Memorable first inning for Casey Mize in his debut.

Mize retired red-hot Tim Anderson on a fly to right and struck out Yoan Moncada swinging, before Jose Abreu singled.

But Mize didn't flinch. Facing Eloy Jimenez, Mize struck out Jimenez, capping an impressive first inning of work.

The Tigers head into the 2nd inning, in a 0-0 game.

TOP OF FIRST

It started out promising for the Tigers, but ended with whimper.

Jeimer Candelario lined the first pitch from White Sox starter Dane Dunning (who also happens to be making his major league debut) for a double.

But the next three Tigers hitters went down in order, stranding Candelario at third base (advanced on a wild pitch).

So, here it goes, the debut of Casey Mize, in a 0-0 game.

Casey Mize’s day in the spotlight has arrived. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 daft makes his MLB debut on Wednesday night as the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

