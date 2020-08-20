How did Casey Mize's debut stack up against other 1-1 pitchers?

Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2018 out of Auburn, said he "had a blast" making his major-league debut Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The night started so promising for the right-hander, but ended a little sooner than he would've hoped, getting knocked out in the fifth inning in an eventual 5-3 loss in Chicago.

It wasn't a history-making effort, at least compared to other 1-1's making their first major-league appearances, though he did do some things, notably the strikeouts, that made him stand out.

For starters, his seven strikeouts were tied for third among the top-pick debuts, behind only Stephen Strasburg's 14 and David Clyde's eight.

But among the starting debuts, Mize was the only one not to get through at least five innings.

Here's a look at how Mize's performance stacked up against the debuts of MLB's other 14 1-1 pitchers.

►David Clyde, LHP, 1973, Rangers: He debuted just days after he was drafted, June 27, 1973, against the Twins. He went five innings, allowing two runs on one hit (a homer). He walked seven but struck out eight in a 4-3 win. His game score was 58. Career: 18-33, 4.63 ERA

►Floyd Bannister, LHP, 1976, Astros: He debuted April 19, 1977, in relief, against the Astros, allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1⅓ innings. He struck out two and hit a batter in a 7-4 loss. Career: 134-143, 4.06 ERA

►Mike Moore, RHP, 1981, Mariners: He was in the majors the next year, debuting April 11, 1982, against the A's. In 6⅓ innings of a 3-1 loss, he allowed three runs on seven hits and six walks, while striking out three. His game score was 44. Career: 161-176, 4.39 ERA

►Tim Belcher, RHP, 1983, Twins: He debuted with the Dodgers on Sept. 6, 1987, in relief against the Mets. In two innings, he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one. He got the win in a game that went 16 innings. Career: 146-140, 4.16 ERA

►Andy Benes, RHP, 1988, Padres: On Aug. 11, 1989, against the Braves, he went six innings, allowing six runs on six hits (three homers) and four walks, while striking out seven in a 6-5 loss. His game score was 39, one of two lower than Mize's. Career: 155-139, 3.97 ERA

►Ben McDonald, RHP, 1989, Orioles: Another who debuted the same year he was drafted, in a Sept. 6, 1989, relief appearance against the Indians, he went 2⅔ innings. He allowed a run on one hit and a walk, while striking out two in a 9-0 loss (no decision). Career: 78-70, 3.91 ERA

►Paul Wilson, RHP, 1994, Mets: On April 4, 1996, he got the start against the Cardinals, allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings of a 10-9 win (no decision). He struck out six and hit a batter, earning a game score of 52. Career: 40-58, 4.86 ERA

►Kris Benson, RHP, 1996, Pirates: On April 6, 1999, against the Cubs, he allowed a run on two hits and three walks in six innings of a 2-1 win. He struck out three and also hit a batter. His game score was 64. Career: 70-75, 4.42 ERA

►Matt Anderson, RHP, 1997, Tigers: One of the Tigers' three No. 1 overall draft picks, he pitched an inning of relief June 25, 1998, against the Cubs, allowing one hit. He blew the save but got the win in a 6-4 game. Career: 15-7, 5.19 ERA

►Bryan Bullington, RHP, 2002, Pirates: In relief Sept. 18, 2005, against the Reds, he allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in 1⅓ innings of a 9-7 win (no decision). He struck out one. Career: 1-9, 5.62 ERA

►Luke Hochevar, RHP, 2006, Royals: In relief Sept. 8, 2007, against the Yankees, he allowed three hits and a walk in three innings of an 11-5 loss (no decision). He struck out one. Career: 46-65, 4.98 ERA

►David Price, LHP, 2007, Rays: He's made his living as an ace, but made his debut as a reliever, Sept. 14, 2008, against the Yankees. In 5⅓ innings, he allowed two runs on three hits (one homer), while striking out four in an 8-4 loss (no decision). Career: 150-80, 3.31 ERA, active

►Stephen Strasburg, RHP, 2009, Nationals: This was the most impressive debut by a 1-1 pitcher, June 8, 2019, against the Pirates. In struck out a whopping 14 in seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits (one homer) in a 5-2 win. His game score was 75. Career: 112-59, 3.19 ERA, active

►Gerrit Cole, RHP, 2011, Pirates: Against the Giants on June 11, 2013, he went 6⅓ innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and a hit batter. He struck out two in an 8-2 win. His game score was 53. Career: 98-52, 3.20 ERA, active

►Casey Mize, RHP, 2018, Tigers: In one of the most-anticipated debuts in recent Tigers history, he went 4⅓ innings in a 5-3 loss (no decision) to the White Sox, allowing seven hits (one homer) while striking out seven. Career: 0-0, 6.23 ERA, active

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984