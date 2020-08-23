Tigers club three homers, take first series vs. Indians since 2018

Cleveland – Twenty-game losing streak – done, snapped on Friday.

No series win since 2018 – forget about it.

The Tigers exorcised some lingering demons in Cleveland this weekend. They slugged three home runs Sunday and beat the Indians 7-4 – their first series win against the Indians, and in Cleveland, since September 2018.

They broke open a 1-1 game in the fourth inning in a span of four pitches against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco.

Niko Goodrum, in a 3-for-35 skid, blasted his fifth home run of the season to get it started. After JaCoby Jones doubled, Jorge Bonifacio hit a first-pitch fastball deep into the left-field grandstands. Just like that, the Tigers were up 4-1.

And lefty Daniel Norris impressively made that lead stand up through the middle innings. He took over for rookie Tarik Skubal with two on and one out in the third. He got out of that mess and then breezed through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

He gave up just two hits and struck out four. Since returning to the bullpen, Norris has allowed just two runs in 11.1 innings. He has an 11-1 strikeout to walk rate.

Skubal, in his second big-league start, needed 69 pitches to get into the third inning, the experienced Indians hitters extended at-bats with a lot of foul balls (17 of them). Still, he struck out five and got 11 swings-and-misses, seven with a four-seam fastball that ranged in velocity from 88-97 mph.

For the second straight start, though, he gave up a leadoff home run. Cesar Hernandez got him this time, but it didn’t seem to rattle Skubal. He gave up a leadoff double to Jordan Luplow in the second and then struck out the side.

Skubal mixed in 17 sliders and 12 change-ups, as well.

The Tigers, as they did Friday in snapping the 20-game losing streak to the Indians, kept scoring runs.

Grayson Greiner blasted a one-out home run to left in the sixth. Then after a walk and a single, Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-out RBI single to right. It was career RBI No. 1,707 for Cabrera, tying him with Adrian Beltre for 21st all-time.

In the eighth inning, Willi Castro delivered a two-out RBI single. The former Indians farmhand, who homered on Saturday, had two hits Sunday.

Goodrum, who wasn't happy getting the day off Saturday in the midst of his struggles, responded with a home run, double and two walks. The only time he was retired was on a diving catch in center field by Greg Allen.

Rookie Isaac Paredes had three hits, including a double.

Following Norris to the mound, Gregory Soto and Buck Farmer dispatched six straight Indians hitters in the seventh and eighth.

Joe Jimenez, who had worked just 1.1 innings over the last 13 games, couldn't kick off the rust quick enough and managed only one out. He walked the first two hitters he faced and then was tagged for a three-run home run by Greg Allen, cutting the lead in half.

Jose Cisnero, who had to get warm up in a hurry, closed it out.

The Tigers come home for seven games with an 11-15 record.

