Live updates: Tigers' Casey Mize makes first start at Comerica Park

Casey Mize's first start for the Detroit Tigers last week was a mixed bag.

He became the first Tigers pitcher to collect at least seven strikeouts without a walk in his major-league debut, but also could not make it out of the fifth inning, allowing three runs (all earned) on seven hits in 4.1 innings, getting a no-decision in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft will look for a better end result Monday night, when Mize makes his Comerica Park debut against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers enter the three-game series on a bit of a high, taking two of three from the Cleveland Indians to help snap a nine-game losing streak, and a 20-game losing streak to their American League Central Division rivals. Sunday's 7-4 victory clinched Detroit's first series victory over Cleveland since 2018.

In that game, another highly touted Tigers rookie pitcher made his second major-league start, with lefty Tarik Skubal unable to survive the third inning before giving way to Daniel Norris, who spun 3.2 shutout innings in relief.

The Cubs enter the series leading the National League Central with a 17-10 record.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Tigers vs. Cubs

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Monday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: FS1, Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Starting pitchers: RHP Alec Mills (2-2, 4.76) vs. RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23)

Cubs lineup

1. Ian Happ, CF

2. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

3. Javier Baez, SS

4. Kyle Schwarber, LF

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jason Heyward, RF

7. Victor Caratini, DH

8. David Bote, 3B

9. Nico Hoerner, 2B

Tigers lineup

1. Victor Reyes, RF

2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Jeimer Candelario, 1B

5. Niko Goodrum, SS

6. JaCoby Jones, CF

7. Christin Stewart, LF

8. Austin Romine, C

9. Willi Castro, 3B