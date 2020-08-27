Tigers decide to play on amid racial unrest, but front office would 'support' boycott

Detroit — After talking it over at length and discussing it with their peers on the Chicago Cubs, Tigers players decided to play Wednesday night's game as scheduled.

The plan is to play again Thursday night, even as other MLB teams, the NBA, NHL and WNBA have boycotted games following the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said Thursday he would support any decision his players made.

"We would support that," Avila said. "Everyone has to make their decision on how to combat racism or any injustice, to tell you the truth.

"For me, the world needs a lot more love and I would say any kind of protest — for me, anything that you take away violence is a key for me, and obviously it is a nonviolent way to make a statement."

Six MLB teams decided to boycott three games Wednesday: the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. More games are being postponed Thursday.

The NBA also boycotted its playoff games Wednesday, and threatened to boycott the rest of the postseason, though recent reports suggest that now won't happen.

The NBA will take Thursday off, and the NHL and WNBA also announced they wouldn't play Thursday.

The decisions were made after the shooting of Jacob Blake, seven times in the back, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Subsequent protests in Kenosha have turned violent, with two people killed.

Before Wednesday night's game, the Tigers put "Equality Now" on the scoreboard at Comerica Park, and blasted the image out on their social-media channels.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984