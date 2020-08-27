Tigers shut down Matt Manning, Alex Faedo for season with 'slight' forearm strains

Detroit — The Tigers are shutting down two of their top pitching prospects, right-handers Matt Manning and Alex Faedo, as both continue to deal with forearm strains.

Tigers general manager Al Avila made the announcement Thursday afternoon, before the series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

He called the forearm strains "slight."

"As opposed to trying to push through and see," said Avila, "we felt that it was more prudent to shut thdm down for the season at this point.

"If this were a normal year where you have six months, a full season, we could've certainly gone through a rehab process, getting them back to pitching in the minor leagues and at some point probably even promoting them to the big leagues."

It's not a normal year, of course. The MLB season is just 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faedo missed the summer camp; both Faedo, 24, a first-round pick out of Florida in 2017, and Manning, 22, a first-round pick out of high school in 2016, have been working at the Tigers' training site in Toledo. Both have reached Double A, and would've likely started this season at Triple-A Toledo had the minor-league season not been canceled.

They will start a rehab process and throwing program in the offseason.

"We just thought it's not worth trying to get them back in a rushed manner," Avila said. "The smarter way is just kind of be more conservative, take our time and just start looking ahead to next year for them."

Manning is ranked the Tigers' third-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, and Faedo No. 10.

The Tigers can replace them with other players, and Avila said additional prospects could be coming up to Toledo as early as this weekend. Avila said he also has a list of free agents who could be signed by the Tigers if they find themselves in a pinch.

The Tigers this month added two of their top pitching prospects, Casey Mize, ranked No. 2 in the system, and Tarik Skubal, ranked No. 5.

