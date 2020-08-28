Tigers vs. Twins doubleheader postponed; twinbill on tap for Saturday

Detroit – The scheduled doubleheader between the Tigers and Twins at Comerica Park Friday was postponed by persistent rains in the area.

The teams will play two seven-inning games Saturday, beginning at 1:10 p.m., and a nine-inning game Sunday (1:10 p.m.). The fourth game of the series will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Tigers are expected to start left-handers Matthew Boyd and Tarik Skubal on Saturday. The Twins will have Randy Dobnak for one of the games. They have not announced a starter for the second game.

