Tigers, Red Wings join Pistons, Lions in supporting state's election initiatives

Detroit — Detroit's four major professional sports teams are teaming up to help residents get their vote on.

The Ilitch-owned Tigers and Red Wings were the latest to join the venture Wednesday, announcing that Little Caesars Arena will be used as a training venue for more than 6,000 volunteer workers in September and October, while Comerica Park will host a ballot drop box.

With previous initiatives announced by the Lions and Pistons, Detroit is the first major United States city with four professional teams "taking an active, nonpartisan role in supporting this fall's elections," Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

She followed that up with the hashtag, #DemocracyIsATeamSport.

“Elections are the foundation of our democracy and we are committed to doing all we can to support the upcoming election,” Chris Granger, group president for sports and entertainment divisions at Ilitch Holdings, Inc., said in a statement. "Not only are our facilities uniquely suited to support the needs of the community and the Secretary of State leading up to Election Day, our sports teams provide voices to share information and fulfill our civic obligation to encourage all Michiganders to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3.”

The Tigers and Red Wings also have pledged to use their social-media platforms to promote the presidential election, which in Michigan also features a high-profile Senate race, in addition to many other races and ballot proposals.

Previously, the Pistons offered up use of their new practice facility in Detroit as a voting site, both for last month's primary and November's general election. The Pistons' decision came before the NBA announced recently that it would be turning in all of its arenas into voting sites. The Lions, meanwhile, have offered up Ford Field as a ballot-receiving venue on Election Day.

The last time all four Detroit sports teams teamed up on a public initiative was during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

