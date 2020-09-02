Walks, hit batters doom Tigers as Brewers end six-game win streak, 8-5

Milwaukee – Ineffectively wild.

That will be the epitaph on the death of the Tigers six-game winning streak. Ten walks and two hit batsmen led to six runs as the Milwaukee Brewers came back from a 4-0 deficit and beat the Tigers 8­-5 at Miller Park Wednesday.

The Brewers broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh. Reliever Joe Jimenez walked Justin Smoak and hit Avisail Garcia to start the inning. With one out, Luis Urias singled to load the bases and Eric Sogard hit a sacrifice fly to center breaking the tie.

Then in the eighth, after a lead-off walk to Christian Yellich, Buck Farmer gave up a two-out, two-run home run to pinch-hitter Jace Peterson. Peterson was batting for Garcia, who left the game after being hit in the hand.

It was that kind of night.

The trouble began with a 29-pitch third inning by starter Spencer Turnbull. He walked Ben Gamel and Yelich with one out. Turnbull hadn’t given up a home run in his last nine starts going back to last September.

But he left a 1-1 four-seamer down but over the middle of the plate and Keston Hiura bashed it into the Tigers’ bullpen in left-center field. It was 4-3 that quickly.

The Tigers led 5-3 when Turnbull walked Yelich and Justin Smoak with one out. He was at 89 pitches and manager Ron Gardenhire summoned right-hander John Schreiber, who hadn’t pitched in nine days.

Schreiber walked Avisail Garcia to load the bases and gave up a broken-bat bloop single to Omar Narvaez. The barrel of the shattered bat flew nearly as far as the ball, which barely eluded second baseman Jonathan Schoop’s reach in short right field – but it was good enough to score two runs and tie the game.

The Tigers hadn’t had a double-digit walk night since May 4, 2019. Both teams beefed about the inconsistent strike zone deployed by umpire Manny Gonzalez, but the Brewers pitchers adjusted, walking just one.

Meanwhile, the Tigers offense went cold against the Brewers bullpen. Relievers Eric Yardley, Devin Williams and Josh Hader pitched four no-hit innings. Hitters are 0-for-35 against Hader this season.

Things were looking pretty good for the Tigers after they scored three runs right out of the gate.

Victor Reyes, who had four hits Tuesday, led off with a double. He eventually scored on an infield single by Willi Castro – a ball that rolled and spun about 20 feet down the first base line and died right on the chalk.

Jorge Bonifacio then delivered a two-out, two-run double.

It was 4-0 after an RBI single by Christin Stewart in the third.

Castro, who had three hits and is 12-for-25 over the course of his seven-game hitting streak, singled home Miguel Cabrera (who doubled) with the fifth run in the fifth inning.

The Tigers fall back to .500 (17-17) and are 1.5 games out of a wild card spot.

