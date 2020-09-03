Tigers add new acquisition Zack Short to 40-man roster, DFA David McKay

Detroit — Zack Short is finally going to get to play some baseball.

Short, the shortstop (go figure!) acquired by Detroit from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline this week, was assigned Thursday to the Tigers' 40-man roster and will be making his way to the team's alternate training site in Toledo.

Short wasn't in the Cubs' 60-player pool this year and with minor-league baseball canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't played much in 2020.

The Tigers' relied on 2019 scouting reports in acquiring Short, 25, from the Cubs on Monday for veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin.

Short reached Triple A with the Cubs last season. A 17th-round pick out of Sacred Heart in 2016, he's a .241/.377/.405 hitter in parts of four minor-league seasons.

To make room for him on the Tigers' 40-man roster, right-hander David McKay was designated for assignment. McKay, 25, made 18 appearances last season for the Tigers and one this season. McKay struck out 29 in 19.2 innings, but also had an ERA of 6.41 and WHIP of 1.322. He was claimed off waivers by the Tigers in August 2019, from the Seattle Mariners.

