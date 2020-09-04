Bullpen botch job: Tigers fail to close deal as Twins sweep doubleheader

Minneapolis — The Twins went out of their way to make Game 2 of the doubleheader Friday feel like a home game for the Tigers — which, technically, it was, even though it was played at Target Field.

This was the makeup of the game that was rained out last Friday at Comerica Park and the Twins used the Tigers’ players’ graphics on the big scoreboard during pregame introductions and played their walk-up songs.

They drew the line, though, at giving them any advantages on the field.

After the Twins rallied to tie the game 2-2, the game went into extra innings, which this year starts with a runner at second base. Reliever Joe Jimenez, with one out, gave up an RBI single to Marwin Gonzalez and the Twins finished off the sweep, 3-2.

The Tigers started the bottom of the eighth with Jonathan Schoop at second base against right-hander Trevor May. He struck out Miguel Cabrera swinging at a breaking ball in the dirt. He got Jeimer Candelario looking at a 97-mph fastball on the inside corner.

He capped it by firing a 98-mph fastball past Willi Castro.

Just an inning prior, though, the Tigers were three outs from gaining a split and maintaining a .500 record in the top of the seventh. Those three outs never came.

Gregory Soto, who has taken over the closer role for Joe Jimenez, walked the first two hitters in the top of the seventh — kiss of death.

Jorge Polanco, who ended up with four hits on the day, lined a fastball into right-center tying the game 2-2. Catcher Grayson Greiner appeared to call for a slider on the 2-2 pitch. Soto shook him off and threw a 97-mph sinker — Polanco put the barrel on it.

Day over for Soto. But Jose Cisnero had his back.

With runners at first and third and no outs, Cisnero struck out Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz. He fell behind 3-1 to Cruz, then got him to swing and miss at first a slider and then a 97-mph heater.

The Tigers, who dropped the opener 2-0, went into the third inning of Game 2 on an 11-inning scoring drought going back to the fifth inning Wednesday in Milwaukee.

They were still looking for their first hit in the nightcap when Victor Reyes poked a single against reliever Sean Poppin with two outs in the third. Schoop, a former Twin, followed with a slicing line drive to right field.

Rookie Brent Rooker, who put the Twins up 1-0 with his first big-league hit in the top of the third, got a little aggressive and tried to make a diving catch. He had no chance. The ball rolled past him and Schoop ended up at third.

Instead of a two-out single, Schoop had a game-tying triple. And on the next pitch, Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 with an RBI single — 2-1 Tigers.

Cabrera, with two hits, tied Brooks Robinson for 48th on the all-time hit list (2,848).

Tyler Alexander, who threw 49 pitches five days earlier, looked no worse for wear in this spot start. He scattered seven hits, but limited the damage to a single run with four strikeouts and no walks.

Relievers Bryan Garcia and Buck Farmer followed with scoreless innings.

