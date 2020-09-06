Tigers bash way out of slump in 10-8 victory over Twins

Minneapolis — Their fight level is off the charts.

The Tigers, trying to snap a four-game losing skid, trailed the Twins 6-2 and 7-5 Sunday but wouldn't stop hitting the baseball.

And when Grayson Greiner's fly ball off reliever Sergio Romo in the eighth inning just cleared the wall in left — tipping off the glove of left-fielder Eddie Rosario — the dugout erupted, players yelling and screaming and pounding on the padded screen.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 10, Twins 8

Greiner's third home run of the year and just his fourth hit since mid-August broke a 7-7 tie and the Tigers went on to beat the Twins 10-8. Losing streak — over.

The Tigers ended up pounding out 17 hits.

►Former Twin Jonathan Schoop had a double in a two-run seventh inning and a bizarre RBI triple in the eighth. He hit a ball that one-hopped off the limestone down the left field line. Rosario apparently forgot the ground rules, because that ball was in play and he stopped thinking it was a ground rule double.

►Greiner, besides his home run, had a clutch, two-out single in a three-run sixth inning.

►Shortstop Willi Castro knocked in three runs with a 409-foot, two-run home run into the upper deck in right-center field in the sixth and a two-out single that tied the game in the seventh.

►First baseman Jeimer Candelario had three hits and an RBI.

►Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and scored twice; Victor Reyes had two hits, a walk and scored a run. Miguel Cabrera, extending his hitting streak to 13 games (his longest since 2015) had two hits and an RBI.

►And rookie Sergio Alcantara, in his first big-league game, homered in his first big-league at-bat. He's one of eight Tigers ever to do that, the last was Daniel Norris off the Cubs Jon Lester in 2015.

Down 6-2 after five innings, they scored eight times off Twins relievers between the sixth and eighth.

Before that, though, things were looking bleak for the Tigers.

Casey Mize’s fourth start wasn’t appreciably different than the first three. He had to grind to get through four innings and lasted only one batter into the fifth. His command was better in this one, though he did walk two hitters and engaged in several long at-bats.

Mostly, though, the put-out pitch eluded him. He got just seven misses on 45 swings, with 24 foul balls. He threw 17 splitters, his money pitch, and didn’t get a single whiff.

The Tigers staked him to a 2-0 lead. Travis Demeritte singled home Bonifacio (who doubled) in the second and Alcantara, who hit just nine home runs in his minor-league career, knocked the second big-league pitch he seen off the tarp beyond the left-field wall.

That joy was doused quickly.

After dispatching the first six hitters he faced, Mize walked Jake Cave, gave up a double to Ehire Adrianze and then a two-run single to Willans Astudillo.

After giving up a walk and a single in a scoreless fourth, Mize was at 82 pitches. Lloyd McClendon, managing in place of Ron Gardenhire (stomach virus), sent him back out for the fifth. He threw one more pitch.

Jorge Polanco doubled and Mize’ day was over. Rule 5 rookie Rony Garcia followed and managed to get only two outs – one a gift from Twins Eddie Rosario. Luis Arraez hit an RBI double and rookie Brent Rooker lined a base-loaded double to left.

Two runs scored and Rosario tried to score from first. Third base coach Tony Diaz tried to stop him and for his troubles, Rosario almost literally ran him over. The near collision cost Rosario several steps and with a strong relay from Bonifacio to shortstop Willi Castro, the Tigers nailed him at the plate.

But, after a two-out single by Cave, the Twins were up 6-2.

The Twins got a run in the sixth off John Schreiber, but right-hander Kyle Funkhouser picked up a weary bullpen, throwing two solid innings. The only blemish was a two-out solo home run by Rosario.

Bryan Garcia closed it out in the ninth.

