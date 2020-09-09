'It's time': Daz Cameron to make MLB debut in Tigers' game vs. Brewers

Detroit — No, it’s not Riley Greene.

The Tigers called up outfielder Daz Cameron from their alternate training site in Toledo. He will start in right field at hit seventh in the lineup as the Tigers host the Brewers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Cameron, 23, is the No. 7 ranked prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

“Talking with my bosses, he’s a guy who has been swinging the bat very well down there,” manager Ron Gardenhire said in his Wednesday morning Zoom call with the media. “He’s healthy, and doing well. It’s time.

“He’s another part of the guys who we’ve talked about for a long time. Let’s see if he can do it up here.”

Cameron was acquired by the Tigers with pitcher Franklin Perez and Jake Rogers in the trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston in 2017.

The move to promote Cameron was made possible when the Tigers, after Tuesday’s victory over Milwaukee, sent slumping Christin Stewart to the alternate training site.

Then again, Cameron has yet to conquer Triple-A pitching.

Cameron struggled offensively last season in Toledo. In 120 games and 448 at-bats, Cameron had a slash line of .214/.321/.370 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI.

A good defensive outfielder with power, Cameron’s dad Mike Cameron was a long-time MLB outfielder.

Cameron’s season was delayed this season after he tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to miss the entire summer camp.

“He went through an awful lot,” Gardenhire said. “He battled his way through it and he looks strong. They say he’s swinging good. We’ll give him a shot up here.”

There was rampant excitement from Tiger fans on social media about the possibility of bringing up Greene, the 2019 first-round draft pick, who has starred in brief spring training and summer camp appearances.

Stewart was hitting .171 with three home runs and nine RBI in 33 games. He was 2-for-17 in his last seven games.

“He’s had some good moments up here, hit some big home runs, but major league baseball is about being consistent and he hasn’t done it yet,” Gardenhire said. “I say yet and that’s a big word. We still believe this kid has a chance to be a big home run hitter. He has that kind of power.

“We know he can drive it. He just hasn’t done it. He’s a class act and a hard woker and he just has to find his swing.”

