Tigers (Est. 1901) probably just played their worst game ever

Detroit — The Tigers have had far worse teams. They've had many more consequential losses. But you could make a strong case that the Tigers have never played a worse game than they did Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The 19-0 loss was their worst shutout loss ever, and this is a team that has played Major League Baseball since 1901, to the tune of more than 18,000 games.

The Brewers pounded out 21 hits in shellacking Matthew Boyd and a steady stream of five relievers, with only Joe Jimenez going unscathed. The loss knocked the Tigers down to 19-22 in their bid to somehow secure one of the eight postseason spots up for grabs in the American League. The Tigers, themselves, only had two hits.

The loss has to rank up there in Tigers history, with one of the few contenders being a 24-2 loss to the Philadelphia A's in 1912. That one has an asterisk, though, because Ty Cobb was suspended — after going into the stands and beating the snot out of a heckling fan — and his teammates chose not to play without him. Tigers management then enlisted local amateurs to play the game. Oops. ESPN called it one of the top 100 blowouts in sports history.

More: Tigers' Daz Cameron grateful to be in the bigs after 'tough' battle with coronavirus

At least the Tigers didn't make major-league history Wednesday afternoon.

The worst shutout loss in modern baseball was a 22-0 win by the Cleveland Indians over the New York Yankees in 2004. All-time, the record is 28-0, held by some team called the Providence Grays over some team called the Philadelphia Quakers in 1883.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984