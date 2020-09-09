Brewers bash Tigers for 21 hits in 19-0 pummeling

Detroit — On a dreary day at Comerica Park, the Tigers played an ever bleaker game of baseball.

Playoff chase, and talk of that? The Tigers were only a game from the wild-card chase heading into this afternoon.

Sure, the standings say it’s possible, but Wednesday’s 19-0 loss to Milwaukee, if you watched it, certainly can curb that discussion a bit.

This was a dismantling in every possible way. To save the bullpen with a doublheader looming Thursday in St. Louis, the Tigers pitched Travis Demeritte in the ninth inning — and the outfielder gave up four runs, including two home runs.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 19, Tigers 0

It was just that kind of day.

The Tigers only managed two hits, both from Willi Castro, as Brewers starter Corbin Burnes was in complete control, allowing one of those two hits over seven innings, with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Milwaukee exploded for 21 hits on the afternoon, including five home runs, and weren’t fooled by Tigers’ starter Matt Boyd at all to begin this slaughter. Or many of the relievers that followed.

Boyd went only three innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, with four walks and two strikeouts and gave up two home runs.

Of the 17 Brewers batters Boyd faced, 12 reached base safely, as Boyd lost for the sixth time in seven decisions (1-6).

Burnes didn’t allow a hit through 4⅓ innings, before Willi Castro tripled to the wall in right-center field.

But Burnes gathered himself and struck out Jorge Bonifacio and Daz Cameron to end the inning.

Speaking of Cameron, in his Tigers’ major league debut, Cameron went hitless in three at bats - a grounder to second, striking out, and hitting into a double play.

The Tigers now head on a five-game road trip, playing a doubleheader Thursday in St. Louis followed by a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox.

