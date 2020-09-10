Tigers prospect Riley Greene 'ahead of the curve,' Alan Trammell says

Alan Trammell was back in a Detroit Tigers uniform, and on the field, Thursday in St. Louis.

They probably could have used him as a player, but the Hall of Famer was the first-base coach.

Manager Ron Gardenhire shuffled his coaching staff since third-base coach Ramon Santiago was unavailable, taking his U.S. citizenship test (Santiago passed).

“You’re on a major league field, that never gets old,” said Trammell during a pregame Zoom chat Thursday morning. “It’s been a few years but I understand, and I know what to look for. I’m looking at a little film, some of the pitchers and their moves.”

Dave Clark moved from first to third base with Trammell coming aboard.

Trammell has spent this summer in Toledo as part of the coaching staff that is working with Tigers prospects who are part of the player pool there.

Games are played as often as possible – remember, there’s no minor league season this summer – but it’s been tricky with players coming and going to and from the Tigers.

“We have had multiple coaches playing most of the time, Mike Hessman being one,” Trammell said. “We’ve been creative, very creative. The staff has done an outstanding job just to get nine people out there sometimes. But now we do have a few reinforcements, so that’s been helpful.”

Trammell has enjoyed watching the progress of prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene.

Torkelson, the No.1 overall pick in June’s draft, is transitioning from first to third base. But not playing in any actual games is difficult.

“You can’t create that,” Trammell said. “You can’t script that (with intrasquad games). You have to be ready, so when balls have been hit, he’s made most of the plays. So that’s what we’re looking for.

“But he needs seasoning, needs some games. He needs a minor league season where he gets that under his belt.

“But he’s been very good.”

As for Greene, the Tigers’ 2019 first-round pick, there was chatter on social media from fans hoping to see Greene called up on Wednesday. But the Tigers brought up Daz Cameron when Christin Stewart was sent to Toledo.

“He’s doing quite well; I will say this kid (Greene) is ahead of the curve,” Trammell said. “This experience that he’s gaining this year is invaluable. But he’s not quite ready. Let’s just leave it at that.

“He’s a fine young man and he’s played very well down in Toledo.”

