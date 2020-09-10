Tigers rally for 5 runs in 7th, stun Cardinals 6-3 for doubleheader split

The Tigers completed a short, quick, and ultimately, somewhat successful Thursday in St. Louis.

Jordan Zimmermann pitched well in his season debut, then red-hot Jeimer Candelario sparked seventh-inning rally with a two-run single, and Jorge Bonifacio added a two-run home run, as the Tigers rallied for a stunning 6-3 victory.

The Tigers dropped the opener of the make-up doubleheader – both games are seven innings this season – Thursday, 12-2.

This was the third win the last 10 games for the Tigers (20-23), who badly needed a victory after two consecutive lopsided losses.

Candelario continued his torrid hitting with his seventh home run, a solo shot, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning.

But it was Candelario's heroics in the seventh that got the Tigers the much-needed win.

Sergio Alcantara walked to open the seventh inning and Victor Reyes singled, his third hit of the game.

Jonathan Schoop's RBI single cut the lead to 3-2, with Reyes advancing to third on a wild throw.

After reliever Ryan Helsley intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera to load the bases with no out, Candelario muscled a single to center, scoring two runs, and giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

It was Candelario's fifth hit of the doubleheader - two home runs, two singles, one double.

After Willi Castro lined into a double play, Bonifacio provided key add on runs with a two-run home run.

Jose Cisnero didn't allow run over 1 1/3 innings to gain the victory, while Bryan Garcia got the save.

Zimmermann did all he could to keep the Tigers close, with a gutsy effort.

The veteran right-hander, making his season debut after dealing with a right forearm strain, went three innings (throwing 42 pitches), but allowing no earned runs and four hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Cardinals scored a run off Zimmermann in the second inning, but it was unearned. Paul DeJong singled, Tyler O’Neill reached on a Sergio Alcantara error, and Matt Carpenter singled in DeJong.

The Tigers have had trouble scoring runs but appeared to be in prime position in the fourth inning.

JCandelario opened the inning with a walk, and singles from Castro and Bonifacio loaded the bases.

But reliever Alex Reyes got Daz Cameron to pop out, struck out Grayson Greiner, and Alcantara lined to third base, ending the threat.

The Cardinals added runs off reliever Tyler Alexander with a run-scoring in the third inning, and a Tommy Edman home run in the fifth.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan