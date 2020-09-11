White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez ends Casey Mize's bid for no-hitter with double in the 6th

The Detroit News

Tigers rookie right-hander Casey Mize has a no-hitter going into the bottom of the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mize has struck out five and walked one in five innings pitched. He has faced 15 batters and thrown 57 pitches, 37 for strikes. The Tigers lead 3-0, scoring all three in the top of the sixth with Dax Cameron driving in two runs on a two-out single.

No-hitters are nothing new to Mize, who was selected first overall in the 2018 Major League Baseball. He threw one in his debut at Double-A Erie in April 2019.