Tigers get crushed again, losing 14-0 to White Sox

Chicago — Given that football season is beginning, scoreboards are getting some work again, it’s probably fitting the Tigers are jumping right in.

Allowing touchdowns — plural that is — in multiple games this week and playing the role of tackling dummies.

Tough, tough five-game stretch this has been, the latest debacle being Saturday’s 14-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 14, Tigers 0

There have been several of these lately.

If you’re keeping score at home, the Tigers have now been outscored 52-11 over the last five games (four of those losses).

It started Wednesday with that 19-0 loss to Milwaukee.

Followed with a 12-2 loss and 6-3 victory in a doubleheader Thursday in St. Louis.

Friday’s narrow 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Then Saturday’s runaway loss.

That’s nine losses in the last 12 games for the Tigers, who have also lost eight consecutive games to the White Sox this season (1-8).

Michael Fulmer got the start Saturday and didn’t finish the third inning, allowing nine hits and five runs.

Daniel Norris, Rony Garcia and Nick Ramirez followed from the bullpen and didn’t do much better.

The Tigers only had five hits Saturday, and typical of the game, the only time they got close to scoring in the fourth inning, Willi Castro was thrown out after appearing to stumble rounding third base.

The powerful White Sox lineup had 19 hits, with Jose Abreu (seven RBIs, five runs, four hits, two home runs) and Tim Anderson (four hits), leading the way.

The Tigers hope to salvage one game out of this series Sunday, with Spencer Turnbull getting the start.

