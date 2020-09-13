Tigers' troubles against White Sox continue in third straight loss

Chicago — The Lions weren’t the only team to lose to a Chicago team.

Now, granted, that loss was gut-wrenching and somewhat unexplainable, with most sports fans in Detroit living and dying on every play.

Back here in Chicago, the Tigers lost 5-2 to the White Sox, which wasn’t shocking at all given how this season has went.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 5, Tigers 2

The White Sox have defeated the Tigers in nine consecutive games, after the Tigers won the opening game between the teams this season.

And just for good measure, that’s 10 losses in the last 13 games for the Tigers overall in a season that's going off the rails, especially the way the last six games have gone (outscored 57-13, five losses).

More: Tigers still have much to play for with playoff hopes slipping away

The Tigers desperately needed starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull to eat some innings for an overworked bullpen.

And Turnbull did, going five innings. But he allowed five runs on eight hits and wasn't able to slow down this rampaging White Sox lineup.

The Tigers took an early lead in the first inning. Willi Castro walked, moved to second on Miguel Cabrera’s single, and scored on Jorge Bonifacio’s single (Bonifacio also singled in Jeimer Candelario in the ninth inning).

But the White Sox answered in the second on Yoan Moncada’s double (scoring former Tiger James McCann), then took the lead for good in the fourth inning on Eloy Jimenez’s 13th home run.

The White Sox broke it open in the fifth inning, scoring three times off Turnbull and effectively turning attention of whatever fans watching this game to the Lions-Bears’ contest.

The Tigers went hitless from the second through the fifth, Candelario's single finally creating some offense. They only had six hits for the day.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan