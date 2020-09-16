Tigers release 2021 spring training schedule
Detroit — Nothing wrong with being optimistic.
The Tigers on Wednesday released the 2021 Grapefruit League schedule for spring training in Lakeland, Florida. Obviously, the schedule is contingent upon whatever COVID-19 protocols are in place next February and March.
It will be the Tigers’ 85th spring in Lakeland at the renovated TigerTown facility and the 56th year of playing exhibition games at Joker Marchant Stadium. And, as has been the tradition, they will open the spring with a game against Lakeland’s Southeastern University on Friday, Feb. 26.
The first home Grapefruit League game will be Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Red Sox.
2021 TIGERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
(subject to change; game times to be announced)
Feb. 26 vs. Southeastern University, Lakeland
Feb. 27 vs. New York Yankees, Tampa
Feb. 28 vs. Boston, Lakeland
March 1 vs. Houston, Lakeland
March 2 vs. Atlanta, Lakeland
March 3 vs. Philadelphia (split squad), Clearwater
March 3 vs. Toronto (split squad), Dunedin
March 4 vs. Baltimore, Lakeland
March 5 vs. Atlanta, North Port
March 6 vs. New York Yankees, Lakeland
March 7 vs. Washington, Lakeland
March 8 vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater
March 9 vs. Boston, Fort Myers
March 10 vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers
March 11 vs. Toronto, Lakeland
March 12 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland
March 13 vs. Pittsburgh (split squad), Bradenton
March 13 vs.Toronto (split squad), Dunedin
March 14 vs. Pittsburgh, Lakeland
March 16 vs. Tampa, Port Charlotte
March 17 vs. Baltimore, Lakeland
March 18 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland
March 19 vs. Washington, West Palm Beach
March 20 vs. Houston, West Palm Beach
March 21 vs. Toronto, Lakeland
March 22 vs. Baltimore, Sarasota
March 23 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland
March 24 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland
March 25 vs. Philadelphia (split squad), Clearwater
March 25 vs. Pittsburgh (split squad), Bradenton
March 26 vs. New York Yankees, Lakeland
March 27 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland
March 28 vs.New York Yankees, Tampa
March 29 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland
March 30 vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg
