Tigers release 2021 spring training schedule

Detroit — Nothing wrong with being optimistic.

The Tigers on Wednesday released the 2021 Grapefruit League schedule for spring training in Lakeland, Florida. Obviously, the schedule is contingent upon whatever COVID-19 protocols are in place next February and March.

It will be the Tigers’ 85th spring in Lakeland at the renovated TigerTown facility and the 56th year of playing exhibition games at Joker Marchant Stadium. And, as has been the tradition, they will open the spring with a game against Lakeland’s Southeastern University on Friday, Feb. 26.

The first home Grapefruit League game will be Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Red Sox.

2021 TIGERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

(subject to change; game times to be announced)

Feb. 26 vs. Southeastern University, Lakeland

Feb. 27 vs. New York Yankees, Tampa

Feb. 28 vs. Boston, Lakeland

March 1 vs. Houston, Lakeland

March 2 vs. Atlanta, Lakeland

March 3 vs. Philadelphia (split squad), Clearwater

March 3 vs. Toronto (split squad), Dunedin

March 4 vs. Baltimore, Lakeland

March 5 vs. Atlanta, North Port

March 6 vs. New York Yankees, Lakeland

March 7 vs. Washington, Lakeland

March 8 vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater

March 9 vs. Boston, Fort Myers

March 10 vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers

March 11 vs. Toronto, Lakeland

March 12 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland

March 13 vs. Pittsburgh (split squad), Bradenton

March 13 vs.Toronto (split squad), Dunedin

March 14 vs. Pittsburgh, Lakeland

March 16 vs. Tampa, Port Charlotte

March 17 vs. Baltimore, Lakeland

March 18 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland

March 19 vs. Washington, West Palm Beach

March 20 vs. Houston, West Palm Beach

March 21 vs. Toronto, Lakeland

March 22 vs. Baltimore, Sarasota

March 23 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland

March 24 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland

March 25 vs. Philadelphia (split squad), Clearwater

March 25 vs. Pittsburgh (split squad), Bradenton

March 26 vs. New York Yankees, Lakeland

March 27 vs. Philadelphia, Lakeland

March 28 vs.New York Yankees, Tampa

March 29 vs. Tampa Bay, Lakeland

March 30 vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky